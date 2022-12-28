Egos, politics deprive city of a treasure
My wife and I were invited to the Philharmonic annual board meeting on Aug. 30 and heard nothing that foretold the current situation. We’re both former board members and past presidents of the Phil volunteer organization. We’ve concluded that either the current general manager and board have a hidden agenda or are totally off the rails.
If a reasonable person does the basic math, 44 musicians making $22,000 a year results in a payroll of $968,000 annually. If the Phil pays them what they’re asking (a 46% increase, which includes restoring the pandemic cut plus a cost of living increase), it would boost the payroll by $445,280. The Phil has endowments worth about $30 million. If the interest on those endowments were 5% annually, that would amount to $1.5 million – more than enough to cover the increased payroll. So what’s the problem?
Having grown up in the Cleveland area with George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra, then coming to Fort Wayne to go to college in the middle ’60s, the Phil was a bit of a letdown. They were good, but ... . After Edvard Tchivzhel arrived, I would have put the Phil up against Cleveland any day of the week and still could (tip of the hat to the musicians and Andrew). I’d hate to lose this orchestra to egos and petty politics, but something has to turn around – and the sooner the better.
John H. McFann
Fort Wayne
Poor management costing Philharmonic
The excellent Dec. 13 op-eds by Christopher Guerin and Kevin Case explained clearly why the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians’ demands for better pay should be met.
I’ve always been humbled to think that a city the size of Fort Wayne has such a fabulous orchestra. A friend (and earlier, my mother) and I have held Masterworks season tickets for decades, and we’ve treasured the hours spent with these world-class performers.
Note to Philharmonic management: We’re not a bunch of bumpkins out here in the audience. We see what is happening and we want our musicians to be fairly compensated. I won’t make any further contributions to the organization until I see a sustained improvement in the way its business is conducted.
Julie Henricks
Ossian
Jail alternatives not receiving enough attention
People have suggested many possibly better and less expensive solutions to the jail problem than building a new jail. Why is it that most do not seem to have been favorably considered?
One method among many others that would be much less expensive and possibly better is to use a “prison camp,” such as the one that was used for Martha Stewart.
When has the County Council provided invitations and adequate time for the public to discuss other solutions than building another jail? Why are people from other areas brought here to be jailed? Why isn’t there a change in the bond system to reduce and better accept bond payments by others?
I have been told visitors are not able now to meet personally with a prisoner. If that is true, who is responsible for that decision and why is that policy not changed to allow private meetings in person?
If anyone is interested in writing their thoughts for publication, please mail them to our office at 717 W. Jefferson Blvd., 46802, and I will try to bring their thoughts to the attention of members of the Allen County Council and others.
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Correction
The job title of Nancy Wright was incorrect in a subheadline in the Dec. 27 Five Questions feature. Wright is chief employee experience officer at Ferguson Advertising.