Hunter’s innovations what office needs
I am writing to recommend Kevin Hunter for Allen County sheriff.
To meet Kevin is to appreciate him. He is warm, humble and actually looks at you when you speak with him. He never says bad things about anyone, even people he doesn’t agree with. Kevin is able to find good in everyone. He doesn’t have that bravado of so many policemen yet still can maintain control of any situation.
The most important character trait Kevin possesses is respect. Speak with him once and you will understand how he shows respect to everyone in every situation. He just doesn’t think of people as bad; rather, he understands humans are often caught in bad situations. But don’t confuse his empathy for weakness; he has no use for anyone harming others, breaking the law and especially drug dealers. He has completely changed my perspective on how to handle the drug problem.
Kevin wants to be sheriff because he sees new ways to fix things. He was the first in Fort Wayne to work on a program to help offenders with a drug problem. New jail? Not so fast; he sees a better way. Kevin wants to collaborate with all parts of the justice system in making the sheriff’s office more accountable and transparent. He wants to take a good group of deputies and help them become great. He wants all citizens to understand how and where their tax dollars are spent. He is not ego driven; he is results driven.
Please ask anyone who has met him what they think. Please consider splitting your ballot if you are a Republican. Please consider all the people who are affected by the drug crisis and how Kevin wants to continue to help them and our community. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has had 70+ years of the same old same old because we keep voting for the “next in line” at the sheriff’s office but expecting things to get better.
It’s time for a change. We need a new sheriff in town. That person is Kevin Hunter.
Dena Davis
Fort Wayne
Only Democrats will keep democracy intact
The election represents a critical time for our democracy. If Democrats retain control of both congressional chambers, our country will remain a democracy. If the Republicans get control of either or both chambers, we could slide into an autocracy, and shortly afterward become a full-blown dictatorship.
The current administration passed the largest infrastructure bill in our history. But every Republican voted against it. They then were eager to tell their constituents about how much their states’ share would be, as if they were responsible for passing it.
Republicans will tell you they have a plan to reduce inflation and gas prices, but don’t tell you what the plan is.
Generally speaking, they want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. They want to hold the government hostage by refusing to go along with legislation to raise the debt ceiling, causing the government to go into default on our debt, which will trigger an international financial crisis.
The Republican Party rants about the huge deficit. They have talked about another round of tax cuts like the Trump tax cuts that added $1 trillion to the debt immediately. The overall result of Trump policies on the deficit was projected to be $7.8 trillion over 10 years.
MAGA Republicans refused to certify the election of Joe Biden, citing widespread voting fraud without offering any proof. There was no fraud in the 2020 election.
You, the voter, have a clear choice to make on Tuesday. You can choose to keep our democratic form of government intact by voting for Democratic candidates or lose our democracy to autocratic Republican candidates.
John M. Watson
Fort Wayne
Banks has shown he’s unfit to continue
It is time to vote Jim Banks out of Congress.
There are many reasons I say this, but at the top of the list is the simple fact that he continually falls short in the honesty department and the integrity department. That’s obvious since he continues to support former President Donald Trump, a man who went to massively dishonest lengths to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
Beyond shortcomings in the areas of honesty and integrity, Banks seems to lack the ability to assess facts reasonably and fairly. As evidence I submit his tweet asking, “Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has.” Our congressman is apparently unable to make a valid comparison of President Joe Biden to Trump, who spent years attacking journalists – often calling them “enemies of the people.”
The real enemies of the people are politicians who put their lust for power over the preservation of our democracy – politicians like Jim Banks.
Vote Banks out now.
Art Saltsberg
Fort Wayne
Banks’ votes enough to vote him out
As you vote in the 3rd District U.S. representative race, keep in mind a few of Jim Banks’ recent votes in the House.
• After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Banks voted against certifying the duly authorized electoral votes from two states (in an attempt to postpone or prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election). I still haven’t heard him admit that the 2020 election was fair and free of significant fraud.
• Banks voted no on the Respect for Marriage Act (which would have given federal protection to gay and interracial marriages).
• He voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. And he voted no on the federal CHIPS Act (which will encourage domestic computer chip production and bring new factories to America).
Banks has made his beliefs clear. He is hyperpartisan and out of touch with the needs of the people of his district. His primary intention is to move into House leadership if Republicans regain the House.
If you don’t share his beliefs, don’t vote for him. Check out the other two candidates.
Margaret Ankenbruck
Fort Wayne
SACS board will benefit from Veit’s presence
Southwest Allen County Schools residents would be wise to vote for Stephanie Veit for school board.
I have known Stephanie for more than 10 years now and have seen her progress professionally and personally. She has ascended to leadership roles in each of the many organizations she’s been involved with, including her church. Her experience in finance, construction as well as being a parent in the district for the past 15 years lends her skill set to the needs of the SACS board and a welcome new voice.
Vote Veit!
Noah Smith
Fort Wayne
Smith-Green trio will put children first
The race for school board seats at Smith-Green (Churubusco) is very intense this year and deserves some comments.
People should do extensive research to know who they are voting for. As always, it is imperative that the candidates should have the best interest of the kids, staff, administration, parents and the general public in mind in their willingness to serve.
Candidates with an agenda or special interests should apply their efforts elsewhere.
Having observed some of the candidates’ performance at local school board meetings and researching their beliefs and the intensity of their campaigns, it is obvious to me who not to vote for.
The candidates I believe will best serve and not be influenced by special interests are Jeremy Hart, Brice Winget and Randy Troyer.
Richard A. (Pat) McGuire
Churubusco
Former Smith-Green school board member
Misleading vet claim will cost Morales votes
With Halloween behind us, it’s time for our next great holiday: Veterans Day.
I vividly recall returning home from Vietnam on Veterans Day in 1972. No parades; no fanfare; no “thank you for your service.” I was greeted with shouts of “traitor” and spit upon as my wife escorted me from the airport to our Chevrolet Vega.
I am pleased to say that anymore, I am thanked for my service by virtually everyone who learns I am a veteran.
Lately, however, the very term “veteran” has been used rather loosely by one of our political candidates. A veteran, you see, is someone who has served in the military “on active duty.” Candidate for secretary of state Diego Morales, who is touting his veteran status in TV ads, never served a day of active duty beyond his basic and individualized training. His years in the National Guard would have counted had he gone to Iraq with the rest of his unit, but somehow, he never got on that plane.
Now, the good state of Indiana has bequeathed on Morales the honor of Hoosier Veteran for his time spent in the National Guard, but he fails to meet the minimum requirement for being considered a U.S. Veteran. And by self-declaring himself to be a veteran, Morales has cheapened the very definition of that word, and those of us who did serve will take exception to his false claims with our votes.
Dennis Eller
Fort Wayne
Expect Heimach to step up for schools
As a retired public school teacher with more than 32 years of experience, I know the struggles and anxieties staff and students of public schools deal with daily. As an Indiana voter, I also appreciate political candidates who advocate for quality public schools.
Zach Heimach, who is running for state Senate in District 14, is a candidate who is making education one of his top priorities. According to his website, Heimach is committed to a “strong, responsible, reliable education system.” Endorsed by the Indiana State Teachers Association, Heimach puts people before politics and he will listen to educators when making policy decisions.
More than 90% of Hoosier families choose public schools. I sincerely hope you choose Heimach for state Senate. He will listen to your concerns and lead the way to preserving public schools in Indiana. I back Zach!
Sandra Kurtz
Nappanee