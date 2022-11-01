Our Story takes shape at the polling place
If the election were to be decided by letters or op-eds, it’s possible to surmise the results.
My gut feeling is Jim Banks and Mike Braun would lose. The right to choose an abortion would be reinstated. Transgender athletes would be allowed to play ball, and Indiana might go from red to purple.
Perspective columns or letters don’t win elections. Only going to the polls and casting ballots will decide how the majority shall rule.
Like Dusty Springfield, I’m wishin’ and hopin’ our laws, policies and rules become more moderate.
It’s my belief that humanity isn’t going down the tubes, but we’re definitely losing ground while climbing up the slippery slope to personal freedoms.
Change comes when people vote for change. There’s no hoping or wishing about it. There’s nothing more frustrating than to hear those shoulda, coulda, woulda excuses after the dust of the election rhetoric has settled. Only the majority vote decides the way of the world.
History has shown us that His Story or Her Story must become Our Story if democracy is to survive.
Let’s hope record voters go to the polls.
Let’s wish for more civility in America and the rest of the world.
Let’s make it Our Story this November.
Robert D. Phillips
Fort Wayne
Democrats strip freedoms in push for control
In his letter of Oct. 11, David Sowards relates all the good things the Democratic Party does. What he describes is the party of 20 or 30 years ago; reality nowdays is very different.
It started in 2008 when Barack Obama won the presidency and said he was going to transform this country. Nobody ever asked him what his objective was. These are some of the changes I have seen happening:
Loss of freedom of speech, especially on social media. If you disagree with the left, what you say is banned and labeled misinformation. Even worse, you could be called a racist or an “extremist” and investigated by the FBI.
Law and order has become “no law and disorder.” The reason crime has risen drastically in major cities is because many left-leaning judges have become soft on punishment and prisons have become a revolving door. They advocated for defunding the police, remember?
Democrats are also the Party of “cancel culture,” indoctrinating children in school to hate our country and teaching them about transgenderism, critical race theory and LGBTQ affairs, which have the intent to divide our country even more.
And what about our wide-open border in the south? Does President Joe Biden care about all the human trafficking and drugs that kill many young people? All he cares about is bringing in more people who will vote for their party.
Biden’s cuts in energy production have caused the worst inflation in 40 years, causing more poverty and struggles over the world, all in the name of the “green new deal.” This is not the way to transition to a new technology.
All this is a scheme to shift our country into socialism and dependence on the government. Dependence on the government means loss of freedom and more power to those who are on top. This is their goal.
Franco Traina
Fort Wayne
Debate a disservice to 3rd District voters
According to an Oct. 18 article, there is to be a 3rd Congressional District debate with Jim Banks, Gary Snyder and Nathan Gotsch at 8 a.m. on WOWO-AM today.
Is choosing our next congressional representative not important enough to be televised in prime time? If Banks had a “prior commitment” on a proposed date offered by WANE-TV, why wasn’t an alternate date agreed upon?
We voters deserve to see and hear such an important debate at a reasonable time of day. Does it seem a bit odd that the only venue for such a debate will be hosted by WOWO’s Pat Miller, who has a “weekly chat” with Banks on Miller’s show?
William Heins
Fort Wayne