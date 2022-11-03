Stark choice awaits on midterm ballot
On the midterm ballot:
1) A woman’s right to choose for herself. Or a group of mostly white men pushing for a national abortion ban.
2) Sensible gun reform (no one is coming for your guns). Maybe creating a little less fear when grocery shopping or dropping the kids off at school. Or the wild, wild west, where disagreements are settled on Main Street with a duel.
3) Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits paid monthly (to which, of course, we contributed). Or so-called “entitlements” where lawmakers decide every five years whether you will receive your earned benefits or not.
4) The separation of church and state where each of us worships as we see fit and all religions are considered equal. Or Christian nationalism, which by its very name speaks of discrimination against other religions.
Most important is whether we keep our fragile democracy or start to slide into an autocratic government. Take the fact that CPAC (a Republican-dominated format) had the following speakers at its latest conference: Viktor Orban, authoritarian prime minister of Hungary (who visited the former president beforehand); and Georgia Meloni, the new prime minster of Italy whose party can be traced to Benito Mussolini; along with Sen. Ted Cruz and the former president.
I agree with President Joe Biden that not all Republicans are “MAGA” Republicans, the very people who attacked the Capitol, injuring police and looking to hang Mike Pence all because of the big lie. All in support of the very person who stole top secret documents, putting our country at risk.
If you refuse to accept these facts, you are living in an alternate reality which puts our democracy at risk.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne
Libertarians offer a principled choice
Honest and smart, with a knack for analyzing data and a practical understanding of business and land use, is the Washington Township Board Libertarian candidate Adam Neumeyer. I have known Adam and his friendly, calm, witty personality for four years.
Libertarian James Sceniak is always genuine, sincere and optimistic. He works with autistic children, which requires creative interactions and compassionate analysis. He would make a great U.S. senator and lays out his solutions at sceniakforsenate.com.
Conducting elections is a major responsibility of the secretary of state. We must have elections we can trust for a peaceful transfer of power. Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer’s intelligent, researched solutions and his steady, honest, upright personality will keep Indiana on track. I have known Jeff for about four years. See his plans at maurerforindiana.com.
Libertarian Morgan Rigg is running in DeKalb County for House District 52. A man I have known for eight years, he is honest and hardworking, humble and good-natured and lays it out at facebook.com/ RiggForLiberty.
If you’d like a troublemaker to shake up Fort Wayne Community Schools, you could vote for me, but you can only blame yourself if the meetings turn into lively discussions about targeting the best teaching methods in test result data, parental choice of topics and security methods, and shoehorning math into history, science and English lessons, which I blather on about at facebook.com/jeannettejaquish.
Jeannette Jaquish
Candidate for FWCS District 1
Fort Wayne
Women must vote to protect their interests
Attention all women: I implore all of you to vote against the legislators whose interests do not coincide with yours.
Do you really want mainly men making the decisions regarding your reproductive rights and gun laws that could jeopardize your children? These politicians are toadies of Donald Trump, afraid to anger him to save their own necks. These legislators are primarily voting without regard for their constituents’ wants or needs. They believe in the big lie, the MAGA philosophy and the fascist insurrection of Jan. 6. Their antipathy toward Social Security is truly outrageous.
Enough! Vote these politicians out.
Helga Kitchen
Fort Wayne
Veit has the values SACS board will need
Experience, expertise and passion. Stephanie Veit will bring these attributes to the Southwest Allen County School Board.
As the board contemplates school expansions and new buildings, it will need experts to guide the process. Stephanie offers these, bringing 16 years of real estate and finance experience and working in the construction industry for three and a half years. She plans to engage community and private businesses in the work Homestead students are doing.
She also is familiar with the classrooms of Southwest Allen, with one son graduating from Homestead last spring and another still in high school. She is passionate about public school education and Southwest Allen County Schools in particular.
Stephanie has shown her leadership skills in many arenas. These include serving as president of Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne and president of the Allen County Park Board.
Additionally, she served on the board of the Questa Foundation and has been involved with the Girl Scouts, Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, SonRise Church and the Credit Union Society.
In a Journal Gazette interview, Stephanie gave this advice to a person beginning in any profession: “Do what you say you will do and make sure your decisions uphold your values and those of your employer.” Having worked with Stephanie in Rotary for over 10 years, I have seen her champion student Rotarians in inspiring ways. She is a natural, intelligent leader who has the experience and passion to lead the district through exciting and challenging years of growth.
Our public schools need community members willing to step up and lead. Stephanie Veit has made that choice. It’s our turn to ensure she is given the opportunity to help this vibrant district reach the next level of growth and continued excellence in education.
Barb Wachtman
Fort Wayne
Hollingsworth’s career dedicated to service of FWCS
Julia Hollingsworth is the finest educator I have encountered in my 30-year career at Fort Wayne Community Schools. Following her career in the classroom and as a building-level administrator, she has served as an elected member of the FWCS Board of Trustees.
Julia’s presence on the board has been a blessing for this community. She brings the perspective of a person who attended FWCS schools, taught and administered in FWCS schools, and now serves on the board of FWCS. She understands the expectations parents and other community members have for our schools, and she is uniquely qualified to represent the interests of a variety of stakeholders.
Julia Hollingsworth’s focus is on making our schools the very best they can be for our students and our community, including ensuring that our tax dollars are used to fund our schools. She has represented the people of District 1 with passion and integrity. We are fortunate to have her serve on the FWCS Board of School Trustees.
Matthew Mertes
Fort Wayne
Not all candidates receive equal coverage
A recent opinion piece examined the secretary of state race. I immediately recognized it as garbage when all three candidates that will be on everyone’s ballot were not included. I hope everyone voting will take the time to examine every candidate on the ballot before making such important decisions.
Kristi Avery
Fort Wayne