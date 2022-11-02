Supportive board members will best serve NACS
I taught in Northwest Allen County Schools for 28 years, and last year I watched the circus that was the public comment time at school board meetings with the horror and fascination of watching a train wreck.
The incivility, the presentation of supposition as fact, the hysterics over minor inconveniences, and the lack of interest in supporting the common good were unsettling and troubling. Even more unsettling is the fact that certain members of that faction are running for seats on the school board.
As former Superintendent of Public Schools Jennifer McCormick says, “If your school board candidate wants to ban books, villainize teachers ... and bash the district, the candidate has no business serving on your school board. Kids deserve better.”
The students in Northwest Allen County Schools deserve the proven leadership of Liz Hathaway, Kristi Schlatter and Eric Ellingson. I urge you to support candidates who support teachers, students and administration.
Meg Bloom
Fort Wayne
Republicans will rein in out-of-control Democrats
A recent op-ed portraying Republicans as evil was so preposterous it was impossible to be taken seriously. Another recent opinion pointed out the relevance of using facts in submitting an opinion.
So, from a factual basis I would like to point out a few things.
In less than two years we have been, as a nation, plunged into a recession by an out-of-control spending level unseen in recent memory by the leadership of the Democratic Party. The Inflation Reduction Act did not reduce inflation; it increased it. Prior to the current occupant of the White House, we, as a nation, were energy independent. Now we are not, and he is begging the Saudis, and others who hate America, to pump more crude.
As commander in chief, it is the function of a president to perpetuate peace, prosperity, and safety for the United States. What is President Joe Biden’s primary goal in 2023? He has stated he is going to put at the top of his ’23 agenda ... abortion. The Supreme Court has correctly decided that issue. As a pronounced faithful Catholic, we have sitting in the highest office of our land a man fixated with killing babies.
The African American mayors of Chicago and New York City (Democrats) are sitting on top of murder capitals. They cannot, or will not, stop their African brothers from killing each other. Where is BLM? Not to be found.
So, are we Republicans perfect? No. Can we locally and nationally solve the problems facing our nation? Yes, we can, and after Nov. 8, Biden et. al. will see what can be done by responsible, patriotic, honorable, America-loving people.
Dave Cooper
Churubusco