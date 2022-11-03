Grant foresaw dilemma of our troubled times
I pray for our country every day and for people to make the right decision. The fate of our democracy is in our hands.
How can you vote for candidates who deny the election, condone voter suppression by intimidation, continue to spread lies and believe in crazy conspiracy theories?
I attended the Omnibus lecture series at Purdue Fort Wayne to hear Michael Steele and his view of the political scene. I was intrigued by his quote from Ulysses S. Grant: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason’s and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”
Doesn’t that portray what is happening in our country today? Think about this when you cast your vote.
Mary Short
Fort Wayne
Only respectful politicians deserving of our vote
I understand Carrie Duke’s concern in her Oct. 23 letter that President Joe Biden is seen to be vilifying many voters. Her letter describes how I feel when I read emails from Jim Banks.
When Banks was first elected, I went to a meeting at his downtown office. When I had a chance to speak to him, my first question was, “Will you represent all your constituents, or only those who voted for you?” He assured me he would represent all of us. I actually felt some hope in that conversation.
But the longer he remains in office, the less hope I have. In his emails, Banks consistently demonizes Democrats, or “the Dems,” as he calls us. He has moved further and further into the embrace of extremists, apparently seeing this as the current path to the power he craves.
Feeling ignored and insulted by Banks, I am troubled to think that this is how Biden’s comments about MAGA Republicans may be felt by many Americans. So where do we go from here?
I keep searching for some way to alert the country to the danger we are facing without naming those who voted for Trump as the problem. Surely the careful work of the Jan. 6 committee will make the danger apparent; surely no one can fail to hear alarm bells in the multiple lawsuits Donald Trump and his closest associates are facing, and in the many court cases he has lost.
I want to understand how such things can make sense from a far-right perspective. But when I switch to Fox News to see how they are covering the Jan. 6 hearings, to give one example, I discover they are not.
People won’t be alarmed by what they don’t know.
Do voters know Republicans have Social Security and Medicare on their dreamed-of chopping block? That Democrats have reduced the cost of prescription drugs, and Republicans would like to repeal the act that accomplished this? That our international alliances could shift from pro-democracy to authoritarian regimes?
There are so many topics worthy of honest and robust debate.
Let’s do our best to elect people who will do their jobs with respect for each other, and for all of us.
Helen Frost Thompson
Fort Wayne
Wells is clear choice to protect Indiana elections
If you think the most important job for Indiana’s secretary of state is making sure our elections are as fair and secure as possible, then vote for Destiny Wells, the Democratic candidate.
Wells is a lieutenant colonel in military intelligence for the Army Reserve and a lawyer; she has a track record of success in jobs that require high intelligence, hard work and trustworthiness.
Her Republican opponent twice resigned under fire from jobs in the secretary of state’s office. His bosses were Republicans, but they couldn’t stand his incompetence. Now he seeks the top job himself.
That job includes being Indiana’s top elections officer. Diego Morales called the 2020 election a scam. He criticized early voting and voting by mail, although he has tried to walk away from those positions. I think the original statements are a better indicator of how he would try to influence future elections.
Indiana’s proud tradition as a state that runs fair elections is in the voters’ hands this year. Destiny Wells is the right person to protect it.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
Hunter well-positioned to address sheriff’s priorities
Like many other communities, Allen County is facing a number of significant issues impacting our families, businesses and public safety. Mental illness and addiction are significant issues on their own, but they are also the root cause of many other problems, such as homelessness and gun violence.
Our community has been working on this issue since 2014. We significantly increased our ability to provide treatment to those with addiction and support for the families affected. Unfortunately, there is so much work yet to do. As such, we really need to support the folks on the front lines and ensure that our leaders have the skill sets to be effective in this environment.
Many of your neighbors have committed their personal and/or professional lives to addressing this issue. I thank them for their hard work. I do want to recognize one person who was at the forefront of this issue – Kevin Hunter.
As captain of the narcotics unit with the Fort Wayne Police, he was very willing to partner in a number of important projects to improve the safety of our community through community education and by both reducing access to drugs and by increasing access to addiction services to offenders.
Hunter’s expertise, along with his willingness to share his knowledge and collaborate, allows him to hit the ground running if we elect him sheriff.
Our jail is housing some of the most mentally, medically and socially complicated people in our community, and we need a sheriff who is comfortable adopting evidence-based recommendations and collaborating with local experts to address their safety and well-being while in the jail.
I believe Hunter will do just that.
Dr. Deborah A. McMahan
Fort Wayne
Tokos will hold SACS to its mission statement
A letter about Amanda Tokos stated she does not want what is best for our children and the Southwest Allen County District, and that she wants to make the board a battleground for her personal agenda.
Tokos is actually speaking for parents who agree that schools should be places of learning, not indoctrination centers. Parents want our children to be prepared to earn a meaningful living.
It is also important that our children know who they are and that their education prepares them for interaction with the community they will live in, a future that ensures they can solve life’s complex problems.
Our country needs thinkers and problem-solvers, not pole dancers or children who are confused about what pronouns they want to be identified by. They also need to be not taught to disrespect our form of government because a small minority wants them to feel America is systemically racist and everyone is a victim.
America is lagging behind most of the world in education standards because of such theories being taught. Tokos wants to help SACS maintain excellence; our children and the majority of their parents agree with her. Parents don’t want their children groomed in a classroom. Neither should our school boards, teachers or administrators.
The SACS mission statement begins: “Preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities.” It goes on to say that “Parents are the first and essential teachers of their children.”
Tokos fits the bill perfectly and deserves our support. Our children are our greatest resource and we need to give them school board members who will allow them the opportunity to succeed, not fail.
Emery McClendon
Fort Wayne
Heimach’s values align with would-be constituents
We recently received a flier encouraging people to vote for a candidate who shares “our values, our principles, and our faith.” We plan to do just that when we vote for Zach Hei-mach for state Senate.
Anybody who spends time with Zach will soon see his passion and compassion. He clearly has a genuine desire to make his home a better place to live. Through his work in the community, we have seen the way Zach genuinely and humbly connects with people of all ages, races, abilities and socioeconomic statuses.
Zach is willing to think carefully through issues and how they will affect the residents he hopes to represent.
And while we know Zach will represent all people regardless of their religious affiliation or lack thereof, we can’t help but see the best principles of Christianity shining through – loving his neighbors as himself, valuing every person as a unique individual with inherent dignity, reaching out in love to those in need, valuing peace and mercy, and speaking truth.
We are excited to vote for Zach Heimach for state Senate – somebody whose values, principles, and faith truly align with ours. Please join us!
Jenny Kobiela-Mondor and Tim Mondor
Auburn