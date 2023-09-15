Electoral College flaws
continue to compoundSeveral recent letters have tried to defend the Electoral College, something so flawed by design that the 12th Amendment was passed by a supermajority of state legislatures and Congress less than two decades after the college’s creation (and after only a few uses) to make major changes.
There seem to be a number of people who support minority rule. In some recent letters these are apparently not members of ethnic or racial minorities. According to them, each person in more diverse cities shouldn’t be allowed to have the same power as other places. But it takes someone especially audacious to utter that part out loud, with some speaking of giving different weighting to each person’s preference for president.
Speaking of which, owing to another flaw in its design, there was another major change to the Electoral College after the 12th Amendment (and the Civil War). The 14th Amendment got rid of the three-fifths boost Southern states were awarded based on their number of slaves.
Some argue there is some kind of intrinsic advantage the Electoral College gives to rural voters. This is not the case.
For example, if 244,014 of the 284,494 who voted for the Democratic slate in 2016 in Nebraska had moved to urban Kansas City, Kansas, before that election and cast the same vote, Kansas’ six Electoral College votes would have been Democratic instead of Republican. If an election result depends on where someone lives, that seems like a problem.
State legislatures have been given the power to determine the fate of the Electoral College (Article II, Section 1, Clause 2). Gerrymanders that discriminate against people of color (as I have argued Indiana’s state Senate maps blatantly do) compound the problems with the Electoral College.
Fortunately, there are opportunities. I recently asked some Michigan state legislators (Michigan is currently majority Democratic) why the state hasn’t adopted ranked-choice voting for their Electoral College slate to eliminate the spoiler effect. For states adopting this, it would mean a person could vote outside of the major-party nominees without increasing the chance a candidate they don’t like would win.
In the long term, the Electoral College should be ended. Majority rule with minority rights is the way to go.
Jorge Fernandez
Fort Wayne
Conflicting messages in pair of traffic cases
Where do I live?
I saw in Superior Court No. 1 a Fort Wayne Police sergeant was charged with a misdemeanor traffic violation for failure to yield after hitting and killing an innocent man legally walking across the street.
His fine for this misdemeanor is no more than a slap on the wrist and a “don’t do that again” message.
What would have happened to me or you committing the same infraction with same results? Would we ever be allowed to drive again? Would the fine be a “bit” larger than the sergeant’s?
Speaking of fines, his was a misdemeanor cost of $35.50 plus $139.50 in court costs, a total of $175. Pretty low cost for a human life, don’t you think? He also is allowed to keep his driving privileges. Will the FWPD punish him more later?
What kind of country, state, county and city do I live in that puts such a shamefully low value on human life that the cost for taking one is a fine of less than $200 on a misdemeanor charge?
On Aug. 29, I was in that same court with the same judge presiding, to answer a misdemeanor summons that stated I had allegedly passed a school bus that had its red flashers on and the red stop arm extended. When I was making my pass, the amber blinking lights were on, the bus not completely stopped and no children were visible. Apparently, there was an FWPD sergeant stationed behind the bus, and he stated his dash cam had picked up the red colors. Another vehicle preceded me past the bus on same amber lights seconds prior to my passing.
My fine and punishment turned out to be somewhat different than the sergeant’s. Mine was a $300 fine plus $139.50 in court costs, a $439.50 total fine plus a 30-day license suspension (later reduced to 15 days – this while I was paying my fine). Since I was performing my part-time job of delivering motor parts, this 15-day suspension will affect my income as follows: six days off at $70 a day for a total of $420 additional cost of my alleged infraction, thus a total fine of $859.50. Does this seem fair to you?
All of the above makes me so “proud” to be a six-year member of the Army, three years on active duty. I am also an 84-year-old father to five adult children with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
What kind of message does this send? Again I ask, “Where do I live?”
David A. Bowden
Fort Wayne