Emotional depth on display in Wells Street production
Here’s what happens in “August: Osage County” in the new theater space on Wells Street.
A family is being torn apart with the sudden disappearance of Bev (Bob Haluska), husband of Violet (Kate Black). Wounds are opened and secrets pour out – all revealed in a most terrible, emotionally violent way.
In this complex script by Tracy Letts, Kate portrays a depth of pain seldom seen on stage. Likewise, pain spins out from the couple’s three daughters as they come together to solve the mystery of their father’s absence. Each actor in this remarkable cast faces their own crisis, creating layers of complication and angst.
Both the script and the acting make this production by Three Rivers Theater a remarkable one. It is to director Andy Planck’s credit that he ventures into this and other challenging scripts to produce in our city.
If you wonder why such a disturbing story is chosen to be told by the playwright, director and actors, it is my thought that its value lies in portraying all aspects of human behavior, some hitting close to home. Perhaps we will see how we can better tend to our own lives.
“August: Osage County” is stunning work.
Ruth Baker
Fort Wayne
UAW volunteers assist with much-needed projects
The United Way Day of Caring is an event we look forward to every year. United Way of Allen County works hard to organize these community volunteers to help local nonprofits.
This year, Paula Friedrich, service chair, brought her team from UAW Local 2209 to work on much-needed projects around our property, from trimming bushes and clearing weeds from our Prayer Garden to cleaning A Baby’s Closet, packing food for pantries and moving office furniture to help get ready for new paint and carpet.
These volunteers from Local 2209 work hard every day then take the time to volunteer to make Associated Churches a better place for all our clients to visit. Thank you!
Roger Reece
Associated Churches
Taxpayers not liable for students’ loans
You always get more of what you pay for (subsidize) and less of what you penalize (tax).
The president’s new SAVE repayment program for student debt is just another attempt to circumvent Congress and the Supreme Court to make taxpayers repay student loans. I refuse such an unjust program. I will repay at the terms I signed.
The federal government created this student loan crisis by offering loans in the first place. Now they are penalizing those who did not attend college (including poor people) or who paid their loans early by trying to “forgive” student loans with taxpayer money. Except that the term “forgiveness” implies that the government has a surplus to pay for the forgiveness, which it does not. It will borrow against our grandchildren to subsidize more bad debt.
This will only incentivize what we do not want (higher college costs) and penalize what we do want (minimizing student debt and paying loans off earlier).
The president’s education policy makes the middle class dependent on government to attend college. Soon they will be dependent on his graces to pay it off, making a large portion of Americans dependent on government for one reason or another (welfare, student loan forgiveness, etc). I prefer we all stop paying exorbitant taxes.
Have we forgotten our forefathers overthrew their government for an 8% tax on tea? Why should my neighbors pay 25% income tax to repay my loans? Somehow wealth redistribution never helps the poor. I won’t take your money for my loans.
Bradley Bowers
Fort Wayne
Correction
A group identified in a Thursday Opinion piece about Southwest Allen County Schools as Fair for All is actually known as the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism.