Protest settlements by ending aid to Israel
In its 1967 war, Israel gained the West Bank from Jordan and annexed the Old City of East Jerusalem. On Sept. 25, 1967, the Kfar Etzion settlement was declared a “necessary military post” for the military government over the West Bank.
On May 9, 1976, the Israeli government reported 69 settlements in the occupied West Bank. Menachem Begin asserted that there were no occupied territories. Begin supported expansion of the settlements so that by 1983 there were 106 settlements and 28,400 settlers. Most Palestinians had been pushed out of the Jordan Valley by 2007.
On April 7, 2019, Bibi Netanyahu pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank. By January 2023 there were 144 settlements, including 12 in East Jerusalem. There are also more than 100 illegal outposts. There are currently about 450,000 settlers in the West Bank and 220,000 in East Jerusalem. Recently Israel’s far-right government had granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
A detailed map of Israeli settlements in the West Bank would show how systematic the Israelis have been at cutting Palestinian populations off from one another. If you add up the settlement zones, illegal outposts and other areas off limits to Palestinian development, they cover about 60% of the West Bank. It is now almost impossible to divide the area and draw a map of the two states, Israeli and Palestinian.
Under President Jimmy Carter, the United States provided $3 billion in aid to Israel in 1979. That aid has continued ever since. U.S. aid to Israel effectively subsidizes Israeli settlement construction that the U.S. has repeatedly criticized as undermining hopes for a two-state solution. This aid policy began when there were major Arab-Israeli wars and when Israel was not so strong economically. This is no longer true.
Israel can do without U.S. aid. The U.S. should stop aid to Israel as a way to try to stop the expansion of settlements. Better late than never.
James A. Saddington
Fort Wayne
Bicycle lanes needed along Pontiac Corridor
Hanna, Creighton, Pontiac: When I moved to Fort Wayne in 1998, these streets took me daily to my destination, driving my children to school. A lot of changes have come to the area since I witnessed the groundbreaking for the Pontiac library and the Renaissance Y.
Nowadays, I like riding my bike on the Hanna Street trail, getting downtown safely or past Powell Park, admiring the murals on my way to Fort Wayne’s Open Wall on Central Drive a lot less protected from car traffic. So I am extremely disappointed to learn that further improvements to the Pontiac Urban Corridor will not include protected bike lanes. What a missed opportunity to connect to and expand on the trail.
As Anthony Ridley, neighborhood president of Renaissance Point, shared so aptly with WANE-TV, he wants to see the block enhanced and the addition of bicycle lanes since that has become a main line of transportation for people in the community.
Cornelia Schulz
Fort Wayne
Electric-car folly
Only the wizards we have in Washington could conceive of a plan to pay utility companies to dismantle (so they can’t be brought back into production) fossil-fuel power plants while at the same time promoting a movement to all-electric transportation. Can you visualize acres of parking lots with electric cars with discharged batteries due to rolling blackouts? This is all being done because of buying into one of the all-time world hoaxes, man-caused climate change.
John G. Mohr
Grabill