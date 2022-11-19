Energy mix essential in ending coal’s dominance
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s grandiosely headlined op-ed, “Powering the world,” does salute Indiana’s energy-resource diversification, finally, apparently, underway.
On numerous trips north to my wife’s mother’s home in Michigan, well before 2012, we passed through two very large and growing arrays of wind turbines. A recent trip via the same route suggested those turbine arrays had at least doubled, possibly tripled. I typically returned from each of these trips suspecting that Indiana’s coal lobby was continuing to stifle similar clean energy development in Indiana.
Holcomb finesses the rate of Indiana’s decreasing dependence on coal-fired electricity by comparing coal’s 80% role in Indiana’s 2010 energy mix versus 50% today, without clarifying tons of coal burned then versus now. Very likely the coal industry is being given control over its rate of withdrawal from our energy mix.
I hope our governor hears about, and contributes to, strategies that end coal-fired power generation as soon as possible everywhere.
George Emmert
Huntington
Maumee River debris is ripe for cleanup
I would like to respond to Joe Louis Sablic’s excellent comment concerning the debris at the Maumee River dam (Letters, Nov. 8). The debris reaches nearly across the river.
This summer, the foliage on the logs was so vivid that I feared some real estate entrepreneur might begin selling building sites (“beautiful lots right on the water”). Obviously, this logjam has built up for several years. As Sablic mentioned, this would be a great time to correct the situation.
City Councilman Jason Arp could set aside the mayor’s video and pursue this conundrum.
Clyde Markley
Fort Wayne
Study up locally to make a difference electorally
It turns out that the second available seat for the Southwest Allen school board was decided by three votes – three. In a “my vote doesn’t matter” environment, my wife and I essentially single-handedly determined who would serve on our school board.
In this case, both candidates were perfectly suitable, but our votes mattered in an election that mattered to us.
Looking back, I could easily recite which presidential candidate got my vote all the way back to my first eligibility in 2000. All of that took place in Indiana, which is almost never a swing state. With that in mind, I have come to the embarrassing realization that I don’t even remember who I voted for in the school board race two years ago, and I have two kids in the district.
If what I have described hits close to home for you, I would encourage you to approach 2024 differently as I intend to do. The presidential race is sure to be a circus. Try your best to ignore that. Instead, focus on the local elections that really do affect you and that you really can affect.
Sean Wooldridge
Fort Wayne
Welcome boost for students
Thank you for publishing such an enlightening section. Our students deserve the support The Journal Gazette is giving them (“United in diversity,” Perspective, Oct. 30). The rest of the paper is fine, too!
Jocelyn Smith
Warren
Grateful?
What are you feeling thankful for this Thanksgiving? Let us know by noon Tuesday at letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802 for possible inclusion on our Thanksgiving Day page.