Trash woes should cause Henry some worries
Once again, it’s Tuesday and our “Friday” trash pickup sits still on the curb.
While Mayor Tom Henry contemplates his political future, he should also remember what happened to then-Mayor Michael Bilandic of Chicago after the blizzard of 1979 and his election loss after the city’s failure in snow removal.
I believe most Fort Wayne residents are more interested in reliable trash pickup than all the taxpayer-financed city monuments such as Electric Works, the Landing, etc. and the resulting photo-ops for politicians.
Siegfried Schauffele
Fort Wayne
Green energy transition best hope for lower prices
The June 21 letter “Green energy policies are ruining our economy” attempted to make the case that the Biden administration’s decisions have resulted in the spike in gas prices. Referenced were cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, slow walking drilling permits on federal land and focus on green energy technology. The reality is, none of this has caused gas prices to rise. Basic market dynamics are the main drivers.
At the height of the pandemic, demand for gasoline plummeted. At one point in 2020 crude oil was trading at close to $20 a barrel, about half of the cost to extract. This caused drillers to cap wells, delay new drilling and in some cases close. Once vaccines and better treatments became available, demand for gas returned to normal and is now greater than available supply. The supply chain has not been able to react as quickly as the surge in demand. Crude oil is traded globally, so demand in other countries as well as the war in Ukraine are also factors.
Thousands of drilling leases have been issued and are being held for future exploration. It takes about two years for a well to begin producing, assuming there is crude, so the fact that there is a moratorium on new leases on federal land has no impact on the current situation.
The Keystone XL pipeline was to transport heavy tar sand from Canada to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. The project has many detractors for a number of reasons. At expected capacity it would have only added about 4% to the pre-pandemic daily refining volume. Some of the Canadian tar sand is actually being transported to U.S. refineries by rail. Even if approved, the XL Pipeline would take years to complete so zero impact on today’s prices.
Given that we are part of a world market for crude and major producers in the Mideast and Russia use oil to their political advantage, it would seem our focus should be on accelerating green energy technology. Even under a best-case scenario, it is going to take 20-plus years for the transition from the current fossil fuel model. Market dynamics are already leading this green energy transition, so it would be wise for the government to focus on policies that will speed this transition along.
Marc Weber
Fort Wayne
Staff kept an eye on Lutheran Village residents
The Lutheran Life Village Piper Trail staff deserves a huge thanks following the June 13 storm. Even though the clubhouse was also without power, they attended our needs for the almost four days we were without power (I think we were among the last to get power back). They checked each of the 48 homes each day to be sure we were OK and asked if we needed anything. They prepared food. They kept ice water supplied. They made sure that those of us with medical devices that required electricity were taken care of – much of this on their own time.
Their families deserve a thanks also. The staff is the best.
Lois Perrine
Fort Wayne