Youth benefit beyond music from Philharmonic presence
I am sad – gutted, really – to see the damage to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic under a board set on the “gig-ifictation” of an excellent orchestra that has been, for decades, the gem of the Fort Wayne area.
I grew up in the musically rich environment of Fort Wayne. Between ages 11 and 24, truly every facet of my life was enriched by Philharmonic musicians. I was introduced to the Philharmonic at age 11 by my piano teacher, Gene Marcus, who shared tickets to Sunday afternoon concerts with my family – and I was hooked! I also studied clarinet with then-Philharmonic musician Cindy Greider. In addition to raising me up as a musician, she shaped my pedagogical philosophy, appreciation for the intricacies of collaboration, attention to the development of the whole person, and sense of humor – attributes that now characterize my teaching and pastoral work.
One of the peak musical experiences was playing in the Fort Wayne Youth Symphony, coached by members of the Philharmonic. Youth Symphony and high school orchestra side-by-side concerts with Philharmonic musicians remain the most transcendent experience of my life.
The teen years are often tumultuous, and the friends and mentors I found through Philharmonic musicians kept me going through some very tough times.
We are a musically privileged community, certainly. However, Fort Wayne – and especially Fort Wayne youth and young adults – benefit in far-reaching ways from the talents and hard work of all Philharmonic musicians. These kinds of community benefits require a stable orchestra where musicians can count on a good quality position.
Anything less than a contract including well-salaried positions with both a cost-of-living and merit raise, and with appropriate benefits, is unethical.
That the Philharmonic is on the American Federation of Musicians’ International Unfair List is an embarrassment, particularly given the wealth and assets of the organization. It is time to consider deeply what is lost when contractual quality is diminished.
In their drive to reduce costs and shrink positions, are any of the board members considering the youth and young people of the greater Fort Wayne area? I think not.
Rebekah E. Sims
Stirling, Scotland
Fellow shopper’s gesture in best Christmas spirit
My husband made a quick trip to Kroger on St. Joe Center Road on Dec. 22 for some milk and some batteries.
I warned him to be calm as I knew there would be crowds due to Christmas shopping and shopping before the storm hit.
Sure enough, all register lines were overflowing, so he resigned himself to the wait.
The gentleman in front of him had an immensely overloaded cart and told my husband he’d already been in line for 40 minutes.
He saw how little my husband had and told him to put the milk and batteries in his cart and he’d just add them to his bill.
My husband demurred but the man told him it was a Christmas present.
Christmas kindness is greater than Christmas gifts and this man was the finest example of the Christmas spirit.
We’ll gladly pay it forward.
Thank you, sir; I hope your holiday was truly enjoyable.
Patricia G. Stahlhut
Fort Wayne