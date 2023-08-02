Ethanol, biodiesel aid in environmental cleanup
Everyone seems to be interested in a cleaner environment these days. As a farmer, I find that a little ironic.
Farmers are the original environmental stewards – taking care of the land that takes care of us. This desire for cleaner air and less carbon has inspired many to buy expensive electric vehicles. If you like your electric vehicle, I don’t have a problem with that. A car or truck is a major investment, and you should like what you drive.
However, I’m not convinced about their overall environmental benefit. The process of mining lithium for car batteries negatively impacts the environment. The electricity used to recharge these batteries often comes from coal- or natural gas-burning power plants. Then, those lithium batteries become a hazard because they stay in landfills forever. It’s great there are no engine exhaust fumes, but there’s more to cleaning the environment than eliminating tailpipe emissions.
I’d like my friends and neighbors to know that there are fuels available today that can run in your car, are entirely renewable and endorsed by the American Lung Association. And even better, I grow them on my farm.
I’m talking about corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel. These fuels can be used in nearly all vehicles on the road today. I’m proud to grow the materials needed to make these fuels. I’m also proud of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, our state’s soy checkoff, and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, our state’s corn checkoff, for working with private industry to improve the quality of ethanol and biodiesel. Many complaints about these fuels are 20 years old and no longer apply.
Research information on these fuels from the corn and soy checkoffs or the American Lung Association. You can start protecting the environment today without buying an expensive new car.
Larry Wilkinson
Kimmell
Inconvenience temporary for Inverness neighborhood
I would like to thank the Inverness Lakes community for putting up with the increased traffic being experienced during the massive pavement projects taking place in the area and specifically with the closing of the Covington Road bridge.
In defense of Fort Wayne officials, in the beginning, I noticed a very large piece of equipment being used to grind up the roadway surface. I also noticed it was moved to all of the various roads to do its work. I would imagine the daily cost to run this machine would be a lot.
In light of the inconvenience of not being able to travel our routine routes, I am satisfied to know the streets have been repaired. If not now, when?
Let’s all be patient and go slow through Inverness Lakes addition.
Kevin Cismowski
Fort Wayne
Disabilities advocate finds friend in Didier
Mayoral candidate Tom Didier and I had a conversation at my home recently. We discussed challenges that face people with disabilities in the city.
His son has a disability and knows of others who would benefit from his continued support of better housing, employment opportunities and public transportation for people with disabilities.
Since it is estimated that 1 in 6 Americans will acquire a disability in their lifetime, you would probably do well for yourself with Tom Didier’s leadership.
Deb Wagner
Fort Wayne
Similarity in cases?
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Mike Pence were all found to have classified documents. Whether due to oversight, lack of supervision or deliberate, could those also be considered other cases of “no intent to do harm”?
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne