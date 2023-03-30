MAGA politics symptom of existential crisis
With released texts, memos and internal communications, Fox News has exposed itself as a charlatan peddling the fabrication of a stolen election. As the metaphorical and existential extension of MAGA campaign rhetoric, Fox provided “alternate facts.”
With reckless disregard, this network joined with MAGA elected officials and election deniers to spread disinformation. To appease and maintain their viewer and constituent base, Fox and local congressional deniers offered incitements, lurid accounts of election malfeasance and gross character assassinations. Without rational consideration of potential damage these actions might inspire, the gullible and disaffected responded to the accusations with a physical assault upon Congress and a grievous wound to the national psyche.
Vindictively warped MAGA politics have become the norm. At all levels elected officials wrap themselves in the tropes of the aggrieved underdog eager to feed and profit from the fears generated by economic displacement, climate instability and the loss of perceived racial superiority.
We face genuine external and internal threats. The myth of economic self-sufficiency has long been disregarded. Short-term fixes are not viable. Without a consensus reflecting our historical and ethical aspirations, this experiment known as American democracy may be recorded as a failed opportunity denied by mistrust and self-aggrandizement, not as that champion offering gifts of freedom and equality as proposed at our founding. Before reclaiming that emblematic moral and physical leadership, our internal defects need to be corrected before we are assigned to that dustbin of history.
John May
Fort Wayne
People with disabilities can bolster workforce
The Great Resignation, described in the Harvard Business Review as “an unprecedented mass exit from the workforce,” saw 47 million Americans leave their jobs in search of greener pastures. We heard about the ensuing imbalance and how labor shortages rattled almost every sector of our economy.
The gaps left may be ones that can be filled by a population too often overlooked – people with disabilities. As business leaders determine how to staff up, I challenge them to look in places they might have missed in the past.
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 only 19% of Americans with a disability had jobs. I am pleased to see that the number, although still low, rose to 21% in 2022.
Juxtapose that with the employment rate of people without a disability of 65.4% in 2022; there is still an incredibly wide gap.
I serve as president of the National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind. I also work as president and CEO of Bosma Enterprises. We, like other member organizations across the country, have integrated people who are blind at all levels of our companies with great success. We have decades of experience resulting in thousands of high-quality jobs at all levels, from entry level to executive.
Employers do not sacrifice quality or performance by hiring a person with a disability. On the contrary, I find that the intangibles are as relevant as the business advantages – like a dedicated and capable workforce.
Now is the time to invest in the unseen workforce right in front of us. Hire someone with a disability.
Jeffrey Mittman
President, National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind