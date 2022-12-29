Councilmen playing politics with arrest
Enough! Enough, already! Now City Councilman Russ Jehl wants an “independent review of Mayor Tom Henry’s conduct” during his recent arrest. From my perspective, this is nothing but a politically motivated attempt at character assassination.
I don’t know the mayor personally, but he has been in the public eye long enough that his character is well known by anyone who cares to look. His performance as mayor has been outstanding, as attested to by his multiple re-elections.
Henry admitted he made a mistake in having too much wine at a fundraiser then driving. When arrested, he apparently behaved like many who have had too much alcohol – while he may have been somewhat argumentative, he still cooperated with police and has since been totally cooperative, including respecting all court orders.
To attempt to use this incident to sabotage his character instead of acknowledging the 14 years of his successful work as mayor ought to be beneath the stature of a city councilman.
Raymond E. Pippert
Huntington
Senate must act to cap insulin prices
I wish I could give my patients with diabetes the gift of affordable insulin prices this holiday season.
Many of the more than 640,000 Hoosiers with diabetes have struggled financially as a result of soaring insulin prices. Last year alone, nearly one in five American adults with diabetes rationed their insulin to reduce costs, according to recent research.
This summer, the U.S. Senate came within three votes of capping insulin prices at $35 a month for those with private insurance. While the Inflation Reduction Act made this cap a reality for those on Medicare, millions of people younger than 65 with diabetes cannot wait any longer for affordable access to insulin.
Seven million Americans with Type 1 diabetes, including 244,000 children, depend on insulin to stay alive. Their bodies cannot make the hormone needed to break down sugar and produce energy.
As a practicing endocrinologist in the northeast Indiana community, I am proud to be among the more than 18,000 health-care providers and scientists in the Endocrine Society calling on the U.S. Senate to address this issue.
Our U.S. senators must act now to ensure our relatives, friends and neighbors can continue to afford this life-saving medication.
Dr. Jeffrey Boord
Fort Wayne
Players selfishly abandon Purdue program early
The decision of Aidan O’Connell, Charlie Jones, Cory Trice and Payne Durham to forego playing for Purdue in the Citrus Bowl is, to say the least, very disappointing.
Some will say they understand that the risk of injury is not worth playing in a bowl game. In my opinion, they are selfishly betraying their school, team and fans. Given these decisions, I’m surprised they played in the Big 10 championship game. You would think having access to Drew Brees while preparing for the Citrus Bowl would be important to these aspiring NFL recruits.
I feel this behavior of dropping out of the program before the final game for fear of injury is a bit wimpish. If they are so fragile that they’re worried about injury in a college bowl game, wait till they get hit by a veteran NFL player. There are lots of players who are disappointing their teams with this same decision. But regardless of the number of players who make this decision, I still feel it is a selfish and wimpy betrayal.
Ron Baker
Fort Wayne