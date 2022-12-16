Taxpayer obligation fades as officials shirk duties
Where there is a will, there is a way. The will is usually expressed in a plan.
Allen County has a plan, the City of Fort Wayne has many plans, so does the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, all based on real data and community input that took a lot of time and resources to develop and pass. We have full-time professionals employed and hire additional consultants to identify areas of growth and need.
However, taxpayer money is not spent accordingly; it is spent so City Council members and city officials as well as County Council members and county commissioners get reelected.
When I hear “no way” as a response to spending money to benefit the greatest number of people where they live according to density or even need, I must come to the conclusion that there actually is “no will.”
This leaves two options, either be honest and stop planning altogether or vote everyone out of office who doesn’t commit to making data-driven fiscal responsibility and need-based priorities their declared will.
Since I as a legal resident cannot vote, maybe relieving me of the obligation to pay taxes would be a third path forward.
Cornelia Schulz
Fort Wayne
Research will reveal acceptable alternatives
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will … preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” (with hand on Bible).
“Secret Service, take me to the Capitol” (where supporters he told to “fight” had stormed the Capitol and searched for Mike Pence with gallows in the background).
“Suspend the Constitution” (2½ years after his own attorney general and 62 judges said there was no election fraud).
“I only lost because they cheated.”
Is this how you teach your children to accept defeat?
Republicans need to realize there are candidates whose policies are quite similar to the ex-president’s, yet who believe in the orderly transfer of power, the rule of law and the Constitution. There are candidates who will govern without constant lies, and without incessant, mocking derision of those who are different or who have different views.
They have choices to nominate a candidate with their views but who have character and a true belief in this country.
Do your research.
Dusty Roach
Fort Wayne
TV stations’ ‘digging’ serves no purpose
Regarding the repetitive broadcasts regarding Mayor Tom Henry and the elusive police body cam video, Channels 21 and 15 both irk me and many of my friends.
The daily use of Henry’s mugshot during the “news” while complaining about the video has more than run its course. These “news” channels aired the police report. Filmed him going to court. “Reported” the court’s findings. Let the world know he paid the fine and planned to respect the court’s order.
It’s over, people. Why the need to air a video of a man failing a Breathalyzer? He has apologized. End it.
Oddly, some of the stations’ social media followers agree with them. I don’t. What right do they have to further humiliate this man?
“Dig deeper” into the lives of everyone with the same offense. Air their mugshots. Let viewers know the courts treated them all the same as Henry.
I am not a forgiving man. Hopefully, Henry will have a little of that in him when reporters ask for an exclusive. Thinking about him laughing then walking away would be his right. And I would enjoy hearing about it.
Puppies dig. Sometimes they find a bone. Sometimes they are just disappointed and go home whining.
Christopher Snider
Fort Wayne