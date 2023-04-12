Entrenched Congress fails to deliver for people
The $33 trillion national debt is a travesty and must be addressed. The last time the federal budget was balanced was in 2001. Both parties are responsible for the current accumulated deficit.
The debt ceiling is of little value in controlling spending; there needs to be a requirement to balance the annual federal budget, similar to what most states require. Interest on the national debt was about $305 billion for 2022 and is projected to grow to $445 billion by 2025 based on continued deficit spending and rising interest rates. At this pace, interest on the national debt will be almost 50% compared to the amount spent annually on defense.
Regarding the plans for the IRS to add 87,000 employees, this has been greatly misrepresented. Yes, the IRS intends to hire 87,000 new employees over the next 10 years to address the expected retirement of 52,000 current employees, so the actual net increase is around 35,000. The additional heads will be used to improve customer service, improve technology and beef up enforcement.
The tax code is overly complicated. Congress legislates tax policy, not the IRS. The IRS is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the tax law Congress has authorized. It is estimated that more than $400 billion in revenue is lost annually to failure to report/pay what is legally owed. It is expected that the additional expenditure for IRS headcount will more than pay for itself through improved tax collections of what is legally owed. Honest taxpayers should have no concerns regarding IRS audits. Fewer than 1% of all returns filed are currently audited.
Over the past two decades, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, Congress has failed America by annually authorizing expenditures far in excess of revenue. There have been multiple tax cuts without corresponding reductions in expenditures.
We, the voters, elect Congress so, ultimately, we bear responsibility. And yet, we continue to elect the same individuals.
The definition of insanity is to continue to do the same thing and expect the results to be different. Think about this the next time you vote.
Marc Weber
Fort Wayne
Trump acolytes also worthy of scorn
Against the backdrop of increasing legal troubles, Donald Trump continues to attack America’s legal systems, from state to federal. His “martyrdom” remarks remain both predictable and pathetic.
Hateful, divisive and inflammatory is the hallmark of his language as a presidential candidate, just as it was all too often while “serving” as the nation’s leader.
Yet, as condemning as his behavior and demeanor stands, the reaction of members of his political party, in support bred out of abject fear, is equally to be held in contempt.
To be charitable, a growing number of Republican politicians, especially among the leaders on Capitol Hill and chairmen of powerful congressional committees, appear to readily abandon the cherished Republican principle of federalism – power to the states.
For in seeking to investigate the actions of a district attorney in New York, involving matters of state law, not federal, the likes of Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy are shredding the tenets of federalism.
Rather than giving rise through their misguided efforts to restored trust in our institutions of justice, they are further eroding the underpinning of that most important pillar of our democracy.
Their thoughts, their words, like that of Trump, are to be condemned.
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne
Election deadline
