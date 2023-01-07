Narcan offers false sense of security
While I applaud municipal governments for their proactive distribution of Narcan, I believe that the concept was not well vetted. The unchecked distribution of this drug provides a false sense of security for many of those administering it, with users often making unclear decisions.
These decisions, we’ve found, include providing Narcan too late, incorrectly, and in lieu of calling for professional emergency services. When EMS arrives, they don’t just give Narcan. They provide artificial ventilation, establish a good airway until the drug takes effect, and they provide advanced care when the call comes too late or when the perceived overdose is actually something more.
I know there are parents of addicts well trained in providing Narcan, and I’ve seen it work for them. But the temptation to “home remedy” an overdose without calling for help will, and has, cost lives in this community.
Certainly we wouldn’t consider using a public access defibrillator without calling for help. The same rules should apply to Narcan. The goal is to save a life, not take someone to jail. But the generally unfounded fears of retribution by law enforcement may defer some from calling for help, resulting in poor, life-altering decisions.
Bryan Peterson
Fort Wayne
Philharmonic failing to invest in assets
If you degrade a product or service you want to sell, why would anyone want to buy it? And why would you degrade a product or service if you have the resources to improve, particularly when there is a market for such?
I spent the majority of my professional life as a marketing and business development manager, so the questions proposed are ones I worked with every day.
The quality of the musicians are the principal asset of the Philharmonic. Without first-rate professional musicians the quality of the product, the music, is degraded. This is both shortsighted and bad business.
This reputation of quality musicianship is one of the greatest assets of the community and contributes to the quality of life, the quality of art and the attractiveness of the city to businesses and their employees when they consider relocating or staying in the greater Fort Wayne area.
Other writers have suggested the Philharmonic has the fiscal assets to support the maintenance and improvement of musical talent.
I suggest, based upon my experience, that without the investment in the assets (the musicians), the quality of the product (the music) will degrade and audiences will decrease, revenue will fall, and the organization will suffer. What is the point of a large reserve fund if there is nothing to sell?
Every good business knows you need to invest in and improve the product if you wish to sell it. The Philharmonic is no different.
John Boerger
Fort Wayne
Banks’ attention to constituents selective
I’d like Robert Beatty (Letters, Dec. 24) to go to Jim Banks’ Facebook page and review his posts and entries. While Beatty praised him, perusing through it you’ll find it’s a lame example of how many feel Banks represents his constituents.
I follow and comment often, I’m a U.S. resident living in Costa Rica and have vested interest in the Fort Wayne area. Unless you’re completely faithful to Banks, you quickly notice his top fans and avid supporters on the page are a bunch of vulgar bullies.
I believe Banks is failing as a congressman. Go on there and disagree with his posts. You’ll quickly find you are attacked.
There are no limits.
Of many bullied, I am just one, but as a member of the LGBTQ community I am daily harassed as a pedophile and now a child trafficker. I’ve now had to contact the FBI, the Navy and others as a Navy veteran supporter of his has made a death threat. I’ve shared it, and other complaints, with Banks; nothing happens. I’ve asked him and Tucker Carlson’s son who runs the page to rein it in and make it civil. It’s getting worse.
Some representative. I won’t stay silent.
Michael Palumbo
Seattle
Steuben County farm bad for environment
A large-scale cattle farm is requesting approval north of Angola. This farm, if approved, will be located in the watershed for Fort Wayne drinking water. Several farms in that area are already having a negative impact on water quality in Steuben County.
Local and state government agencies are already struggling to deal with current issues. Farms in the area of this newly proposed farm are not taking steps to reduce the negative impact to the environment.
Please do not approve another farm that will have similar effect until we correct the current issues. We do not need another large-scale farm being approved that will damage our drinking water and lake water for years to come.
Chris Dunn
Fort Wayne