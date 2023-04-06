Lawmakers’ faith not relevant to public service
I was pleased to read Wendy Davis announce her candidacy for 3rd District representative. I thought, we have the opportunity to be represented by an individual who has years of public service experience, many on the bench. Importantly, that time in court required approaching her work with a fair and unbiased approach. What a fresh break from the current representative. But that turned to disappointment when I read her quoted statements.
Her quotes were peppered with polarizing words of those aligned with the MAGA right. She implied she was leaving the bench, and its required balance, to “be proactive for America.” Her vision will be “informed” by her Christian values, which she repeatedly referred to as being under attack. It is there that disappointment turned to concern.
The U.S. is a country in which 210 million, a 63% majority, identify as Christian, yet Davis asserts the values of that majority are under attack every day. She asserted she can’t worship “without fear of persecution.” Last month, I walked the grounds of Birkenau and Auschwitz. I can assure Davis, and anyone who embraces that inflammatory phrase, that they have not been, are not and, I pray, never will be persecuted.
Our Constitution guarantees the right to worship by not establishing or recognizing a state-appointed church that favors one faith at the expense of others. No country has experienced democracy and freedom as long as the United States. And I assert it is due in large part to our Founding Fathers wisely recognizing the need to separate church and state. Asserting one’s religion in the chambers of a nation for all, crafting laws aligned with one’s chosen religion, is not public service, it is personal service. And if there is such a thing as a slippery slope, this is it.
I laud Davis for her faith, and respect how she has leaned on that faith to craft the successful and, I don’t doubt, caring person she has become. But we need public servants working for those of varied faiths, and those who choose none, thereby protecting a history of contained religiosity that has allowed Davis to pursue her faith without persecution.
Mark Meyer
Fort Wayne
Supermajority bent on restricting rights
Why do politicians believe they know what is best for us? Why won’t they recognize us as responsible people who know what is best for us?
To pass a law that will ban from schools every book that uses the word “gay,” to force teachers to “out” a kid in their class, to tell parents they don’t have the ability to care for a transgender child and to make it illegal for a parent of a transgender child to obtain treatments that would help the child feel their authentic self is absolutely barbaric.
A child being outed at school when not ready for that to happen could have deadly consequences. Kids are brutal with each other. These outed kids will no doubt be bullied for being gay. That’s what kids do.
For any politician to have the power to dictate our lives as they deem fit is unconscionable. Making these things illegal will lead to a sharp rise in child and teen suicide. Those deaths will be on politicians’ hands.
They value power over individual rights. They seem unwilling to stop until they have total control over all of our individual rights.
The Constitution was written for you to obey, not rewrite. Stop taking away our choices.
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
