Faulty premise undergirds Ukraine war stance
Our global war on terror is 21 years old. Americans volunteered to invade and occupy the Mideast with frightening rapidity.
Some veterans of the war will die believing they protected America from another 9/11 attack, but many realize they were deceived.
Past deceptions are why it is so important to understand why we are in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.
This year, thousands of Americans attended “no fly zone in Ukraine” rallies without considering that it would initiate World War III.
Willful ignorance is the real evil.
Using the Ukrainian people to weaken Russia is not support. Neo-cons and humanitarian interventionists who support escalation in Ukraine make Vladimir Putin stronger by demonizing Russians.
We disrespected Mikhail Gorbachev’s peace initiatives then call Russians bellicose.
Warmongers have weaponized the theory that Ukraine is protecting Europe from being devoured by Russia (a la the domino theory in Vietnam). We should remember that the domino theory proved to be untrue.
America is 26th in democracy out of 167 counties surveyed, and it shows. We are attacking a democratic referendum in Crimea in the name of democracy. We have failed to determine whether we are liberating or subjugating the people in question.
There will be a lot of cold and hungry people this winter because of this conflict.
Iodine tablets will not fix a nuclear disaster caused by our weapons.
Peace critics should consider if the Associated Press statement about Crimea voting to join Russia is not true (cited in my Aug. 18 letter), what else in Today in History is not true?
Did the presence of Ukrainian troops make Iraqi elections invalid?
I sometimes wonder whether peace critics are actually working for corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs or weapon makers.
Longtime peace activist Arundhati Roy best summed up our situation: “Once weapons were manufactured to fight wars. Now wars are manufactured to sell weapons.”
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
A welcome sighting
I was happy to see the Leo Morris article in the Sept. 13 paper. I really hope there will be more. I always enjoyed him in the evening paper.
Joan Krueckeberg
Fort Wayne
Either/or arguments unhealthy distraction
Political forces who want to milk an issue to gain votes are effectively using an old gimmick to their advantage, and to our undoing as a democracy. It is not taught in schools anymore, unless one takes debate, and therefore it can sneak up on an unaware public and wipe their minds clean. It is called the “either/or fallacy.”
This technique frames an argument as having only two sides. Those who agree with any fact on Side A have then opted to support Side A. They are labeled A, and are assumed by the arguers to agree with all arguments of A. If an unfortunate observer objects to being so identified, (s)he is accused of being for Side B, i.e., agreeing to all the arguments of the opponent.
Thus, any legitimate thinker is pushed out of the discussion, because members of groups A and B have been programmed to regard those on the “other side” as the enemy, and they loyally refuse to listen to or hear anything “the enemy” has to say.
But we are not enemies. We are fellow citizens of a very good country who just want to be heard and help solve problems that affect all of us. Unfortunately, there are people out there who want us to think we are enemies so we do not work together to solve the problem so they can promise to solve the problems so we will vote for them.
When anyone implies only two choices exist: Beware!
Phyllis Price
Fort Wayne