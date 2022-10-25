Conviction wrongly overshadows good
I am not attempting to trivialize the situation with Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI. Even though it seems the damage, in this case, amounts to some crumpled metal, it could just as easily have taken someone’s family from them. Drunk driving is a threat to all of us and should never be taken lightly.
That being said, I have many times told people that Tom Henry was “my new hero.” I truly believe that his exemplary leadership and foresight have been instrumental in Fort Wayne’s emergence as one of the best places in the country to live.
The problem with heroes is that they are people and people are flawed.
I am reminded of an old adage from my 20 years in the U.S. Navy, “one ‘aw crap’ wipes out a thousand ‘atta boys.’” While some may indulge in schadenfreude over the events, it saddens me that Henry’s legacy will forever be linked with the OWI, not his myriad significant accomplishments over the past 16 years. This is inescapable and a product of Henry’s own poor decision that night. I myself might like to state that I have never made a poor decision, but I’d be lying if I did.
Therefore, even though I can no longer call Henry “my hero,” I still recognize all the good he has done for Fort Wayne and thank him for that.
John Figueroa
Fort Wayne
Downed utility poles an ongoing issue
At the end of February, a very strong wind broke off three telephone poles in my neighborhood.
Northeastern REMC owns the poles and they are shared with Frontier. REMC put all its lines underground, so they no longer use these poles, but the phone company does. The phone lines are lying on the ground, and every time it rains, my phone service goes out. These lines have been mowed around all summer. I’m not sure who to call anymore, but as I’m writing this, my phone doesn’t work again.
These poles were here when I moved in 56 years ago. I pay my monthly phone bill to Frontier. Can anyone tell me whom to call, other than Frontier, to get this problem fixed?
Judith Schroff
Churubusco
Trash pickup assistance
I pick up trash on and off, and I wanted to mention two things for possible implementation.
There need to be two garbage bins at the Shell gas station at West Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. The one fills up and blows trash all over downtown Fort Wayne.
The other trash bin that needs to be doubled is at Hawthorne Hotel on Lima Road. The Shell station door has debris from there blowing everywhere.
Dennis Ankenbruck
Fort Wayne
Satisfaction comes from treating others
Shame on Christina M. Stone (Letters, Sept. 21).
My husband wears his hat, with a military reference, all the time.
I met him more than 42 years ago. And he wears it proudly even though there were people who didn’t welcome him or his fellow men and women home.
We have given money to the Legion and pay for other vets’ meals.
Stone should try it sometime. She may feel better about herself and our country.
There was a letter on Sept. 22 from four women who went to Bob Evans on Indiana 37 and guess what? They didn’t say they were vets, but four ladies enjoying each other’s company. They got a free meal.
What wonderful person or persons did that?
Make yourself feel good; pay for a meal. For a veteran or just another person. See how it feels!
D.H. Roush
Berne
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.