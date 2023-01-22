Golden Pen award
Each month, The Journal Gazette selects the letter editors believe was the month’s most effective. Here, we recognize our winners for the fourth quarter of 2022.
October
New jail not answer to more urgent needs
The Journal Gazette’s recent coverage of conditions at the Allen County Jail is ample testimony to the value of independent local newspapers.
The in-depth “Chained to the Past, Ordered to Improve” feature by James D. Wolf, Jr. (Oct. 2) shines a bright light on the disturbing conditions at the jail that caused a federal judge to compel immediate remedial action. Our county commissioners obviously have not paid sufficient attention to the situation, which has festered for far too long. If the reporter’s account is any guide, the sheriff’s department is burdened not only by overcrowding but also by a lack of training and leadership. Medical care evidently is completely inadequate, as is the quality of nutritional care.
A new jail cannot possibly address all of these issues, and according to Christer Watson’s excellent op-ed (Oct. 4) the case has not yet been made that a new jail actually is the answer. Watson notes that there are groups of inmates “such as those with only drug-related, traffic-related or probation-related (offenses) who could be moved through the jail system significantly faster,” thus reducing its population. Moreover, he notes that inmates housed for other agencies are also contributing to the overcrowding.
I find it striking that Watson is not a criminologist but a professor of physics at Purdue Fort Wayne. Have the sheriff or commissioners been unable to find trained professionals from neighboring colleges and universities to help them find solutions to the problems in the jail?
Even if a new jail is eventually built, it will take years to complete. Meanwhile, these other issues need urgent attention.
About the author
October winner John Moore laments that the underlying issues that prompted his letter remain unaddressed, even as the issue of the jail’s physical siting is seemingly resolved.
Moore is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a member of the group Hands not Handcuffs.
November
Development will alter Rivergreenway character
Trail users need to pay attention to River City Ventures’ plan of development for the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue (“Commission hears concerns of river project,” Nov. 8).
The development of the property includes five docks on city property for private use only along this section of the St. Joe River where the Rivergreenway trail runs along the river. The pontoons are the Rum Runner boats that operated out of Guldin Park last summer.
Each boat has room for 15 passengers. With five boats in operation, there could be 75 people waiting to get on the boats in this area and 75 people getting off the boats at the same time every hour. In this section of the Rivergreenway, there isn’t that much space between the trail and the river. There are also five blind spots and entries from both ends are down a hill.
Add the fact that when people have been drinking, they might not be paying attention to whether congregating on the trail could cause a problem.
Just imagine trying to bike through this with your children. I hope I am not the only one thinking this quiet, safe trail that takes one into Johnny Appleseed Park will become an unsafe environment.
About the author
Cathie Rowand’s photographs graced the pages of The Journal Gazette for 36 years before she retired in 2018. As a passionate environmentalist who loves cycling the Rivergreenway and paddling the rivers, Rowand’s safety concerns motivated her to write about the proposed development near the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended. “Most of the people I know who use this trail had no idea that this was happening,” she said. “I felt a letter to the editor was the best way to let the public know of this development.”
December
More humane approach would solve jail crisis
This letter is to address concerns as the county plans to build a new $350 million jail while continuing to spend 70% of its budget on law enforcement. Does it really require such tremendous resources to keep us safe?
The majority of the jail population are non-violent offenders; a large number are drug offenders. Locking someone in a cage is a violent act, only appropriate for a person who commits violent acts. I propose, rather than building a bigger jail, we alleviate overcrowding at the current one by taking a common-sense approach to the drug problem.
Indiana prosecutors will tell you that drugs destroy families and communities, and prosecuting those involved remains their top priority. The damage done by drugs is severely multiplied by their answer to the problem – incarceration: children lose a father, wives lose a husband, landlords lose a renter, employers lose a worker, local businesses lose a customer, and taxpayers lose the money to house the inmate and provide for his now-indigent family.
By placing large numbers of people in a criminal environment and denying them housing and employment when they get out, we have expanded the criminal class and its resulting market for drugs.
Dealing charges should be reserved for those selling supply-level quantities. We should abandon the practice of letting confidential informants pin a dealing case on any drug user they can talk into it. That’s entrapment. Possession of small amounts should be treated as misdemeanors, with appropriate treatment and supervision as consequences.
These changes in law enforcement strategy alone would eliminate the need for a new jail and allow for humane conditions at our current one. A more viable treatment program that includes a path to successful employment might even reduce the rates of drug use. We know what doesn’t work, what we’ve done for the last 50 years: tough jail sentencing.
Please join me at the next several Fort Wayne City Council meetings to see whether we can get them to take a more common-sense approach to law enforcement. It is our neighbors, friends and family members who pay the price of these extreme punishments.
About the author
Community topics pull the best thoughts and prose from our letter writers. For first-time writer Justin Bender, the county jail issue resonated enough for him to send us a letter, and his response is December’s Golden Pen winner.
The 42-year-old Ossian resident is a lifelong Journal Gazette reader, Iraq War vet and construction operator foreman. “What prompted me to write the letter is my belief in a government by the people,” he told The Journal Gazette.
“If the majority of the citizens do not want more mass incarceration, it should not be forced upon us. I am also answering the biblical call (Hebrews 13:3) ‘Remember those in prison as if you were their fellow prisoners, and those who are mistreated as you yourselves were suffering.’ ”