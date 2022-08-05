Ruling adds to gloom on failed climate fight
West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency is the worst decision of this Supreme Court. The decision gutted the government’s ability to control carbon emissions. Aside from being legally incorrect, it is detrimental to the human race and other inhabitants of the Earth.
Bill McGuire’s recent book “Hothouse Earth” explains the dire current climate situation. His crucial point is that we have passed the point of no return and there is now no chance of us avoiding an all-pervasive climate breakdown.
Global carbon emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030. Instead, we are on course to increase them by 14%! The result will be a world plagued by summer heat, extreme droughts, devastating floods, melting ice sheets and surging sea levels. We are seeing the effects of global warming across the world now.
Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, we have been messing with Mother Nature. She is fighting back, and it is a fight we are losing. That is sad for the young people on this planet.
Thomas Biggs
Fort Wayne
Lawmakers ignore voices on abortion
On the front page of the Aug. 2 paper, an article pointed out something very interesting. Recently, 300 Indiana citizens signed up to testify in front of the Senate regarding the proposed abortion legislation. Of these, a little over 20% were selected to speak on the pending legislation. Of the 61 people who actually were heard, not one was in favor of the new law.
It is hard to say just why these people were asked to testify since our state Senate went on to pass legislation that was clearly rejected by the people who were asked for an opinion. This is a prime example of lack of representation from our gerrymandered state Legislature. Living in Indiana is much like living in the old Communist Russia, where the people do not count.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit a dangerous moveWhat on earth was Nancy Pelosi thinking by going to Taiwan? What possible good did she think she could do by traveling there knowing that China has threatened “dire consequences” by going there? She could have endangered the lives of the Taiwanese people and possibly herself.
DIANN DEUTSCH
Fort Wayne
Scully, Walorski and staff mourned
The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in our minds forever.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Vin will be truly missed.
Also, may God grant eternal rest to Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her staffers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, all killed in a car accident. Rep. Walorski was a tireless and passionate champion of the needs of constituents. She will be missed.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.