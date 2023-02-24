Frustration boiling over on several topics
Recent headlines and articles require commentary from an ordinary citizen such as myself.
Investigations into some unlawful or at least questionable behavior on the part of leading politicians seem a little redundant. Our former president is subject of endless, it seems, investigation, subpoenas and calls for accountability. Other politicians have also been called to account. It seems clear that there are at least two sets of laws in action here. An ordinary citizen would be jailed if he tried to ignore these things, which these people do with impunity. It is almost laughable to see what happens every time one of these people is accused of some lawbreaking activity with no penalty.
Then there is climate change. It’s incredible that we are still creating committees to study its effects. I would enjoin these people to look out their windows and watch what is happening before their eyes. Climate change is not coming; it is here. Everything that was predicted 50 years ago is happening now.
Finally, the issue of too many guns. So far in 2023, there has been more than one mass shooting a day. The gun lobby is impervious to any action to limit its flooding of the country with all sorts of guns. We note with almost mathematical precision that most of these shooters use AR-type weapons, yet we can’t outlaw these guns because our politicians are in the pocket of the gun lobby, and the gun lobby is profit-driven. Never mind what we want.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne
Arming educators ignores true issues
Thank you so much for the article by Michael Leppert who raised concern about House Bill 1777, a law just passed that will encourage teachers to carry firearms in the schools (“Creep cause for concern on gun bill,” Feb. 15). Yes, it’s voluntary carry, but his article mentions the huge word “creep,” meaning creeping effect.
Like invasive vines, there are creeping effects of decisions. A great friend, John Wolf, fought against legalized gambling through all the churches and especially the United Methodist Church for more than 10 years. As he mentioned after losing that battle, doors were opened to huge amounts of gambling. There was a creeping effect of an unwise gateway decision.
Perhaps we could look back at other decisions that have led to the creeping militarization of our police forces, the unintended consequences of the war on drugs, the overincarceration of nonviolent offenders as jail becomes the one stop for a host of issues not articulated, understood or treated.
More guns in any situation will not stop but will complicate safety in the state of Indiana. The SWAT-team approach has proven not to be effective in many situations. Arming teachers and administrators will escalate, not restrict, gun violence in our state.
Come on, people! We can do better than this.
If we are going to legislate without due discussion and consideration, then put these choices in a referendum to let the people really decide. We can do better. It’s really creepy to see us building bigger jails, using more violence to curb violence, without treating the real causes of overincarceration and the real causes of school shootings:
1) Poverty and addiction leading to mental health issues and crime;
2) Mental health care deficiencies across the state;
3) Lack of social support for all forms of family in the state of Indiana; and
4) A costly system of incarceration that entraps and oppresses rather than restores and heals.
We can do better. We can do it more economically. We can restore persons and families and honor God, our country and our Constitution. And make Fort Wayne a moral model for others to follow. It’s about time. That’s my prayer.
Steve Cain
Fort Wayne
IRS crackdown should target Congress
The 734 billionaires in the U.S. represent a minuscule number of the total population. From progressive Chuck Collins’ perspective (“Billionaires benefit from a weak IRS,” Feb. 14), the “weak” IRS needs to “follow the money” and prosecute the worst billionaire offenders. I agree.
However, maybe he should also suggest that the IRS follow the money sent out by members of Congress, their inside trading practices and their kowtowing relationships with shady lobbyists. Two more words: term limits.
Doug Holle
Fort Wayne
GOP’s decisions continue to baffle
Perhaps I should no longer be astonished with the policy decisions of the GOP, a once-respectable political party. But the latest bill passed by Republicans in the Indiana House marks another abysmal point in the party’s downward spiral.
Republican Rep. Jim Lucas’s statement, “Sadly, it’s something that’s necessary for the tragic world we live in today (Journal Gazette, Feb. 15)” to justify the reckless bill just passed by Republicans in the Indiana House is the latest example. How can anyone, especially legislators who are supposed to look after the safety and welfare of their constituents, think that arming teachers in our schools is a good idea? More guns will exacerbate the problem of gun violence, not lessen it.
Is this really the kind of policy Republicans think will entice families to move to or stay in Indiana?
Chris Erickson
Fort Wayne
Puppy-breeding bill not in state’s interest
For years, local governments in Indiana have been hard at work enacting Indiana’s 14 pet store sales bans to restrict the puppy mill industry’s cruelty from entering our communities.
Pet store sales bans are Hoosiers’ way of saying we will not support puppy mill cruelty in our communities.
Many dogs sold at pet stores come from puppy mills, commercial facilities where dogs are overcrowded and live in unsanitary conditions without adequate veterinary care, food, water or socialization. They are simply a product to sell and produce profit.
Even with all of the evidence that the conditions at puppy mills are horrific, state legislators have introduced House Bill 1121/Senate Bill 134, a bill that would give free rein to puppy mill operators to expand their sales into communities in our state.
This bill must be stopped immediately. Hoosiers will not support business models that cater to puppy mill operators. I strongly urge the Indiana House to immediately halt advancement of this harmful bill, which just passed the Senate.
Meghann Waddle
Cromwell
Younger voters must find path to change
A recent article stated that younger voters don’t want to see President Joe Biden run for reelection because of his age and they want to see a change. If that is the case, why do they keep voting for gray-haired fossils in both chambers of Congress? If they want to see change, vote like it.
Biden won to get rid of Donald Trump. If Trump wins again we will regress back to 2016. We struggled with the economy and supply chain changes because of Trump not dealing properly with COVID even though he knew how bad it was.
In Biden’s State of the Union speech, he outlined plans to pass legislation that the past administration could not get done or would not do. The border issue is a real problem and has been for many years. Biden has had to deal with the mess Trump left by separating children from their families. We must have immigrants to do the labor we don’t seem to want to do anymore. Biden pushed back on GOP senators’ proposal to gut Social Security and Medicare; if they knew anything about it, they would know the government does not fund Social Security.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ comments about Biden not being fit for the job are a joke considering Kevin McCarthy had to sell his soul to get the speaker’s seat he is not fit for.
He will never be able to control the crazies; the far right actually controls his every move. Nothing will be accomplished by this Congress, and we will have to wait until the next election to get rid of this group.
Biden would be the oldest president ever if reelected, but if Trump is able to run because of the lack of fortitude of the attorney general to indict him for all the crimes he is accused of, then he has to run because of the alternative. If the younger generation wants to get rid of the old standard that has been around way too long, do your homework and quit voting like your parents did.
Doing the same thing over and over and expecting change will never work.
George D. Smith
New Haven