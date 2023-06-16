Diversity of thought must respect all sides
In 2020, U.S. companies spent about $3.4 billion on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, according to the New York Times. Yet we still have far to go to increase diversity and promote inclusion for all.
In Montgomery, Maryland, three families – one Orthodox, one Catholic, one Muslim – recently sued their local school district. I guess they didn’t feel included when it adopted a new policy that stated parents would no longer be notified about LGBT content and that parents could no longer “opt out” their students.
Anthony Bass, Blue Jays pitcher, was made to publicly apologize simply for posting a video of a man reading the Bible and discussing his belief that people should not support businesses that openly promote anti-Christian values. I doubt Bass feels his diversity is respected.
How ironic to advocate for diversity and inclusion while attempting to silence and cancel those who disagree with our own viewpoint. We can and must simultaneously protect our right to free speech and insist on civility and respect for all; merely expressing a different opinion is not “hate.”
Diversity and inclusion must go beyond the current, critically important issues of sex, gender, and race. Let’s accept and respect all forms of diversity, including that of people with strong religious beliefs and individuals with opposing ideologies. Only when we truly include everyone, not just those who think and believe like ourselves, can we honestly claim to value and receive the benefits of genuine diversity in our schools, workplaces, government and throughout our community.
Denise King
Fort Wayne
Protesters push too far regarding bracelets
Regarding the June 8 article, “Library bracelets prompt complaints,” to the man who did not verbally identify himself and to Kevin Miller, both of whom objected to the rainbow-colored bracelets given to children by the Wells County Public Library as prizes for reading, because the bracelets are “offensive” or push a “political agenda:”
Sometimes a rainbow is just a rainbow.
Georgean Johnson-Coffey
Fort Wayne