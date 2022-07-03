State’s future depends on voters waking up
The continued rise of tribalism or cultism, call it what you will, will destroy our state, not to mention our country, if we don’t loudly and actively denounce both, especially when the rhetoric is being espoused by elected officials, “news” channels and online media. We must ensure everyone understands how the mentality of me vs. them benefits only those in power, never those who buy into their hateful rhetoric.
Republicans have used the tool of division since Mitch Daniels took office to turn voters against “the others” and, as a result, we’ve seen those at the top of the income scale amass a larger and larger share of this state’s wealth while prices have risen and wages remained mostly stagnant for the middle class. Union members are the only class of workers who seem to have maintained a decent standard of living, but Republicans (to this day) are still trying to decimate collective bargaining in Indiana.
If we care about the future of our state, or our country for that matter, we can’t afford to remain silent now. We must call them out, and vote every last phony “conservative” out of office, which at this point appears to be the majority of them. When the state’s elected officials use false information to maintain power, nobody wins – except the liars themselves.
Do better, Indiana, our future depends on it.
Lisa Snider
Warren
Constitution undercuts amendment argumentIn the June 19 letters, we find the statement: “It took guns to secure freedom and it will require guns or the threat of guns to maintain that freedom. The founders understood this principle; that is the undisputed basis for the Second Amendment.” Writing for the majority in DC v. Heller, which established the individual (vs. collective) right to bear arms, Justice Antonin Scalia said: “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose…”
The Supreme Court is charged with interpreting the Second Amendment, and the sentiment expressed in that letter represents what some legal scholars have called the insurrectionary theory of the Second Amendment. Given the current political environment, it’s worth pointing out that the Constitution empowers Congress to call out the militia – the very force envisioned to resist usurpations of power – to suppress insurrections, undermining the insurrectionary theory.
We have had more mass shootings with semi-automatic rifles than any other nation. The Las Vegas shooter used a bump stock to increase the rate of fire, and after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it’s worth remembering that it was the Trump administration that took action. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms changed the definition of “machine gun” to include bump stocks, making them illegal to possess. The Sixth Circuit narrowly upheld the ban in December 2021. Those who disagreed with the ban had their day in court.
If you want a semi-automatic rifle for self-protection, you should agree to a background check, and I will vote for politicians who agree with that view. We have access to free and fair elections, and when we disagree we have access to the courts.
No one should be talking about taking up arms and justifying themselves with the Second Amendment.
Richard Kenefic
Roanoke
Counteract madness at the ballot box
Thank you to James McFadden for his well-articulated letter regarding gun control that appeared June 18. He said all that has been weighing on my heart and my mind for years.
Why is it taking so long for sensible gun control? Why have we had to endure Columbine, Sandy Hook, Uvalde and innumerable other senseless shootings to even begin to have a conversation among our legislators that speaks of something other than “thoughts and prayers”?
Sadly, I believe it will take one of our senators’ children or grandchildren being a victim of this madness before they take these weapons of war off our streets. I hope not.
In the meantime, our weapon is the voting booth. If you want to protect your children or grandchildren, vote out those who see no harm in allowing people to openly carry guns with no license required.
Kathleen Kearns
Fort Wayne
Unreasonable judge coddling criminals
How sorry to hear that federal Judge Damon Leichty is upset by the “slow” action of our county commissioners.
If Allen County jail prisoners are treated “inhumanely,” it’s because of their crimes committed; they have earned their treatment. They forfeit their right to live in a humane society.
The public needs to be able to remove federal judges who exercise unlimited power. Leichty does not understand how long it takes to obtain all the necessary approvals to even begin to plan for a proper new location (rules that federal judges support, leading to extensive delays).
What is so inhumane about a place to sleep, three meals per day, free TV, free heat and AC – and all because a crime was committed? I’m sorry for Judge Leichty; he has not earned the title of “Your Honor.”
Michael Murrell
Fort Wayne
‘Step level’ care offers path from jail crisis
The continued development of the Allen County Jail with additional mental health care is dependent on the “step level” system of housing and behavioral support that provides 1) a physical address, 2) an area hierarchy of supervision, from independent to the “step level” supervisor, and 3) three layers of communication, in person (individually and group), telephonic and social media.
Physical address: The “step level” system provides the incarcerated with a copy of the key to their efficiency apartment (or home/apartment if they have a family), group home room or dedicated institutional space (including in the jail).
Those with an existing private residence would not share a key with supervision.
Hierarchy of supervision: The Allen County Sheriff overseas area supervisors for the various “step levels” in the community of care.
Communication: A dedicated county network provides the electronic side of communications at cost or subsidized by program of care. First level counseling and up through psychiatric therapy is a function of the mental health community design.
These core areas provide the basis for both self development and correctional oversight in achieving positive outcomes across a wide range of community needs. The cost clearly needs to be carried by more than the county. Building houses and apartments instead of additional jail space may seem “soft on offenders,” but they hold the key to a healthier and more just future for Allen County.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Writers strike chords of disagreement
Once in a while, I see letters from people with whom I disagree, but rarely if ever have I seen a set of opinions like those expressed in the June 21 column.
It started with a condemnation of President Joe Biden’s energy policy as the sole evil in the world; gas prices are Biden’s fault. Simple, but wrong.
A few little things like the war in Ukraine and the pandemic seem to be of no consequence. But most importantly, concern for the environment plays no part in this letter writer’s concern. He wants to return to the golden days of unlimited fuel consumption and 25 cents per gallon gas availability.
Then we are treated to a diatribe against a golf league as a burden on taxpayers. Golf leagues are funded by the same sponsors as football leagues: television advertising revenue, equipment sponsorship, and those fans attending the league events.
Finally, we are urged to place armed tactical robots in our schools as a means of protecting our children. While wildly impractical on its face, the proposal would have us spend billions of dollars in just another way to protect the gun lobby. Why can’t we just deal with the issue of weapons such as the AR-15 being unnecessary as one solution?
Then there is the effect on the kids. Imagine trying to learn geometry while staring at a tactical robot. Hardening schools is not the answer; softening our attitude on guns is.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne