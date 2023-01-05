Past time to retire old gas-price ploy
This is for the gasoline retailers. I am not going to complain about the price they charge for a gallon of gas. I am going to complain about the manner in which they advertise the price of a gallon of gasoline.
Can we actually purchase 9/10 of a cent of gasoline? If you pay inside before pumping, can we tell the clerk we only want nine tenths of a cent of gasoline? Those of us in the advanced checkout lane of life were taught in elementary school that, mathematically, anything over 0.5 was rounded up to the next number.
We all know this was a marketing ploy to make us buyers think we were only paying $3.50 when in fact the 9/10 thing actually makes it $3.51. So, this is directed to John Lassus. I buy a lot of gasoline at his station in ’busco. The folks there are nice people. Why not be the leader of the pack, set the example and drop the insulting 9/10 thing – like tomorrow. Besides, it has to be an accounting nightmare.
I look forward to John Lassus being the first to do this, and during the audio messages at the pumps they can include how they did this to help us old folks. Thanks in advance.
Dave Cooper
Churubusco
Making the lottery more worth the gamble
When will people wake up and understand that lotteries are causing the loss of millions of tax dollars for all our government entities?
If you have a $1 billion winner, they will most likely spend money on new cars, a new house, toys, etc., but the bulk of the money goes to finance managers who sink it into corporate (possibly overseas) investments that may or may not benefit the U.S. tax system. Most corporations pay less than many middle-class citizens do on taxes. A recent study finds that the Forbes 400 paid an effective tax rate of 8.2% over recent years – lower than many middle-class Americans.
The return to the economy is significantly less than if we had 100 $1 million winners. They would all most likely buy new cars and new houses, etc. They would spend much of the winnings. That makes the economy grow.
The investment account of one person dims in comparison to the stimulus we would all receive from limiting/capping the one-winner amount. Also if more people knew someone who was a lottery winner, it could be an incentive to gamble on a ticket. Just think if your neighbor won $1 million and not that anonymous someone you see on TV. It might motivate someone like me who has never bought a ticket to take a risk.
John Gospodarek
Fort Wayne
Weekly chess challenge will be deeply missed
How lamentable it was to discover that Dec. 26, 2022, was to be the final chess problem published in The Journal Gazette.
I did not know which was the better move on my part. Should I think, “Say it isn’t so”? Or, should I say, “Thank you” to the Fort Wayne Chess Club for all the enjoyment I experienced for so long as I reached the final pages of each Monday’s paper.
Fortunately, the rules of life do not match the rules of chess. Both moves are permissible simultaneously.
So, please know you have a loyal but grieving reader of the paper. Also, please extend this gratitude to those in the Fort Wayne Chess Club for the ongoing work they did to bring challenge and cheer to one reader who I hope reflects the thoughts of many.
Richard Rooker
Warsaw