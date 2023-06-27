‘Gate of Gratitude’ would be fitting tribute
I thoroughly enjoyed the June 7 piece on WOWO radio.
I found myself thinking of traveling the United States in the early ’80s and having people from California to Massachusetts say: “Fort Wayne … the big voice of agriculture and the Komets!” That was the influence of the 50,000 watts of “what opportunities Fort Wayne offers.”
Some years later, the first nonprofit board upon which I served was Family and Children’s Services. Fellow board members included Bob Sievers (with his incredible voice and passion for Fort Wayne), Betty Stein (with her love of learning) and Rabbi Richard Safran and Father Tom O’Connor (who showed respect and admiration for and kidded each other). I am so grateful for what they meant to Fort Wayne.
Playing tennis through the years, I played with John Crawford (who served patients and the community), Frances Mustapha (who started a church/school in Sierra Leone), Rudy Kachmann (neurosurgeon and life advocate) and a couple of times with Mac Parker (who always featured the Fort).
Being a bad poet and my rhymes show it, I have received a thrill from Bill McGill.
Other memorable personalities include Don Schenkel for forming Tower Bank and his love for the Fort; Dr. Sreenivasa Nattam (compassionate and professional); and Rick James, for believing in servant leadership.
Organizations include Steel Dynamics, Do it Best, Fort Wayne Metals, and the Design Collaborative – which put people before profits. The two go hand in hand.
Research in the behavioral sciences is clear: Expressing gratitude increases our happiness. I am so grateful to the people I have named here – and many others.
We have memorial bridges and murals. What about a “Gate of Gratitude” for all who have made our Fort so great?
John Lovell
Fort Wayne
Neighborly appreciation
Thank you to my good neighbor, Tom, for making mine the second best-looking yard on the road. His being the first.
Joyce Wood
Fort Wayne
Germanfest sponsors say danke schön
Thank you to all of you who celebrated “Everyone is German at Germanfest” at Headwaters Park. The Germanfest board works year-round to bring essen, trinken und gemütlichkeit the first week of June, and we appreciate each one of you who attended, volunteered or sponsored. This year we expanded Familienfest (Family festival) on Saturday with the Wienerdog Nationals as the grand finale. We welcomed so many first-time Germanfest guests that it was incredible.
There are four German nonprofit clubs that present the festival: Fort Wayne Turners, German Heritage Society, Fort Wayne Sport Club and the Maennerchor/Damenchor. These clubs give back to the community through sports, choir and philanthropy. Each of these groups would welcome new members with open arms; they can be contacted via the web or social media.
Every single person who works to give Fort Wayne its Germanfest is a volunteer, and without all of these people giving of themselves, Germanfest would simply not exist. Volunteers are the heart of the festival and deserve a größtes danke schön (largest thank you).
Danke schön und auf wiedersehen until 2024.
Abby Scheibenberger Heidenreich
Fort Wayne