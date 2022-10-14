Website gives candidates chance to have their say
Even before moving to Indiana, I was a fan of Birch Bayh and admired how he was highly regarded across party lines. I was particularly struck by an observation his son made in the New York Times: “When I was a boy, members of Congress from both parties, along with their families, would routinely visit our home for dinner or the holidays. This type of social interaction hardly ever happens today, and we are the poorer for it. It is much harder to demonize someone when you know his family or have visited his home.” What a simple but profound insight.
I was recently reminded of that observation and have wondered how the power of getting to know people can apply as we prepare to vote. I doubt any of the candidates would come over for Sunday dinner, but I do think there are ways to get to know our candidates so we can be better informed before the election and engage more effectively and more civilly once the results are in.
One way is to listen to what they actually have to say. Even the best-written headline can’t capture the whole story or convey possible nuances, and quotes can easily be taken out of context. Making the effort to listen to the entire speech or attend a debate or town hall allows you to hear an unfiltered version of the candidates’ positions rather than incorporating someone else’s bias.
Another way to get to know people is to ask open-ended questions. You may not be able to ask directly, but you can pay particular attention to the answers to questions that give the candidates a little latitude in their responses.
A great way to get to know the candidates is to visit VOTE411.org, a nonpartisan website created and supported by the League of Women Voters. The Fort Wayne Area chapter has invited all candidates to respond to open-ended, unbiased questions, and we post them without editing. Candidates: Help us get to know you by responding. Voters: Reach out, let the candidates know you want to get to know them and urge them to respond. (You can find a list of all the candidates at LWVFW.org.)
Let’s strengthen democracy through greater understanding.
Gayla Sorenson
Co-president, League of Women Voters Fort Wayne Area
A run-down feeling from electric scooters
It is so exciting to watch Fort Wayne, and the United States, making huge strides to save our environment. Electric vehicles are to be a major player moving forward.
Each time we visit Fort Wayne’s “new” downtown, the changes are amazing. We can’t help but noticing, while enjoying the physical changes that have lifted the downtown, how many Veo electric scooters are being enjoyed. We thank Veo for bringing their electric scooters to downtown Fort Wayne.
We have learned to walk around the apparently spent (run-down battery) scooters that litter the walks and grassy areas. We assume they must be gathered up by Veo at some point. We also applaud the scooter riders who are leaving long black skid mark murals on many of the new sidewalks downtown.
Then there’s Hertz Car Rental. We’ve read that Hertz has purchased 100,000 Teslas, and 175,000 GM electric vehicles to use as rentals. Are we to look forward to Teslas and Chevys with run-down batteries abandoned around Fort Wayne’s downtown as are the scooters? Will Hertz have crews gathering them up each day? We hope so.
Tim Fultz
Angola
