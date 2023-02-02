GOP will set nation on proper fiscal path
Congress is considering raising the debt ceiling again.
They can do the usual: Pass a continuing resolution and push the deadline to later this year. Or they can take action to pass a budget with cost-cutting to control the debt.
As long as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been a leader, the Senate has not passed a budget or held hearings on appropriations. That is why Congress passed a $1.7 billion bill last year at the end of the last session. It raised the debt by billions.
The Republican-controlled House will go to regular order with 12 appropriations, hold hearings and pass a common-sense budget.
The president and the Democrats in the Senate will need to make a choice. Create a crisis, or work with the Republicans to put our country on a path of lower debt and balanced budgets.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne
Lutheran gift shop has many amenities
Located on the first floor of Lutheran Hospital, down two doors from the American Red Cross, you will find the Lutheran Hospital Gift Shop. As a volunteer there, I often hear customers comment about the surprising variety found in the shop. Indeed, you will find gifts you may want to bring to a patient including flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and candy. What may surprise you are the other items you can purchase there. Those include everything from Vera Bradley purses, women’s (and some men’s) clothing, holiday and seasonal decor, phone chargers (very popular items), humorous magnets and stationery, and unique jewelry.
What makes these purchases even more worthwhile is that proceeds from the sales go to Hope’s Harbor (formerly Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House), whose hospitality houses on the Lutheran and Dupont campuses serve as a home away from home for families with a hospitalized child in a Fort Wayne hospital. They rely on the generosity of the community to make this happen. No one is turned away because they cannot pay.
So, next time you are at Lutheran Hospital, stop in at the beautiful gift shop. Or, better yet, go to the American Red Cross and donate some blood first, then mosey on down to the gift shop and treat yourself to a purchase of a DeBrand’s Chocolate. I bet you will find something else you’ll love in there too, and it will be a win-win for all.
Anita Kowalski
Fort Wayne
Senior citizens deserve affordable apartments
There are so many posts lately online about affordable apartments for independent senior citizens. With rents starting at or above $1,000, that is definitely not an affordable rent. Where are the lower-rent apartments they speak of? We seniors have worked for years and helped to make Fort Wayne a great city; when can we get the benefit for all our work? At this age, we should be recognized appropriately.
K.V. Kahn
Fort Wayne