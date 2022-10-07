Voters can repudiate Gilded Age thinking
In a Sept. 25 piece, Jason Arp lamented the fact that individuals in poverty are being treated too generously through transfer payments, lower taxes and other measures. He quotes Roman emperors who offered citizens bread and circuses to pacify them and he compares that era to ours. Arp focuses also on the bottom third, fourth and fifth quintiles of personal income in the U.S. and laments that individuals in these lower brackets have improved their status considerably in part as a result of government programs.
Arp’s quoting of voices from the past led me to review other comments ancient philosophers have made regarding poverty and its ramifications. Marcus Aurelius stated, “Poverty is the mother of crime.” Cicero opined that “the poor work and work and the rich exploit the poor” and Plutarch stated “an imbalance between rich and poor is the most fatal illness of all republics.” Aristotle: “Poverty is the parent of … crime.” These statements deserve serious consideration by all of us.
Arp also questions why citizens of southeast Fort Wayne have difficulty traveling to a grocery store two or three miles away while he and his suburban neighbors do not. He ignores the fact that almost every one of his neighbors has access to a vehicle while many of those living in southeast Fort Wayne do not have convenient transportation – either a functioning personal vehicle or reliable and economical mass transit.
I grew up in the middle of the 20th century when our society was much more egalitarian. CEO pay was around 40 times that of the median pay of workers. That ratio has mushroomed to more than 600 to 1 in our modern U.S. economy. The top 1% of Americans now control more than 30% of the country’s wealth. We are in a new “Gilded Age.”
The American people are good and decent people. They should and will use the ballot to bring about the change this country needs to make the USA a country that works for all of its citizens, not just a select few.
Tom Hayhurst
Fort Wayne
Mass firings in order among political class
Like most Americans, I am disgusted with the way our government is working. We elect or hire people we call representatives or senators to do what we want done. The only relationship we have with these people is on Election Day when we vote.
Once elected, they proceed to ignore us and begin to pursue the things we don’t want them to pursue. For them Job One is getting reelected, and they start on that the very next day. Job Two is seeing that their favorite lobbyists get what they want. There are millions of dollars in that end of things. Some senators are in office for decades, yet they do a lousy job. No senator earns more than $174,000 per year, yet they are almost all multimillionaires.
Take the issue of abortion. Polls show that fully 70% of Americans want abortion kept legal. Yet we hear that some people in the Senate are proposing a nationwide ban. How can this happen?
Don’t go planning any sort of demonstration or revolution because the fault for this sad state of affairs lies with us. In many elections, fewer than 25% of us even bother to vote. That means we are getting the kind of government we deserve: 25% worth.
Election Day is our only opportunity to fire these people and that is just what we should be doing. You wouldn’t put up with this incompetence if these people worked for your business. Get out Nov. 8 and fire somebody.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne