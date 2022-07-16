Treasured lake cottage stirs Golden memories
Today, we will be saying goodbye to favorite vacation spot on Golden Lake. The owner, a disabled Navy veteran, passed away in December, and his kids are auctioning off the lake cottage.
I have spoken with so many people who have shared their fond memories of their family renting the bunk house at the water’s edge on this property. They talked about how cool it was that there was a separate log building for the shower/bathroom. There were many memories of campfires and star-filled skies, pontoon boat rides and the squeals of children playing in the lake.
The house at the water’s edge has an enclosed porch with many windows letting in the breeze from the lake. You can sit inside the porch of the cottage and talk with the kayakers and fisherman as they enter/exit the channel between Golden Lake and Big Bower.
Many people have told me about the grocery store that used to be on the property when the original owner had it in 1940. The building is still there, and the new owner could request an exemption to operate a business out of there again.
My family had a retail sporting goods business in Fort Wayne years ago (Freeman’s). My mind automatically goes to how awesome it would be if the new owner would make that building a seasonal bait shop, or a kayak/canoe rental facility.
Therese Murphy
Pleasant Lake
Biden energy agenda disastrous for nation
What part of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises did you all miss?
“We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” “We should put their executives in jail.” “No more coal plants.” Candidate Biden endorsed a carbon tax and a fracking ban.
Economists’ warning that “curtailing gas and oil production would result in economic disaster” has rung true. This as adversaries China and India, with the world’s largest carbon footprints, ramp up oil production.
American production of fossil fuel is the cleanest on the planet. Yet, Biden sources “dirty” oil from our adversaries while exporting our oil. The president must stop gaslighting America and blaming Vladimir Putin, gas station owners and COVID for what his agenda has created.
Also, I can’t afford an electric pickup right now ... maybe in a few years.
L. Michael Stanley
Fort Wayne
Migrants’ deaths should move us to action
On June 27, in San Antonio, Texas, 51 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer. Since then, two more people have died.
Please stop and think about those numbers. Four more people died in San Antonio than were killed in the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. These migrants were trapped and left to die of heat exhaustion, in agony.
We haven’t mourned these people properly. There have been so many tragedies recently, including in Ukraine, and the recent shootings in Chicago; Buffalo, New York; and Uvalde, Texas, and we, as individuals and as a country, can only handle so much pain and fear at once. We forget these tragedies as new ones occur, partially as a self-defense mechanism and partially because we are used to moving from one news story to another.
However, we can’t keep moving to the next story where lives are concerned. We have to get angry and upset, we have to think about the children trapped in the trailer crying for help. We have to imagine fleeing from something so dangerous that trapping ourselves in a trailer with dozens of people seemed like the safer option. Our outrage at these unjust and dangerous situations will motivate us to create different options for immigrants.
Because if we don’t get angry, nothing will change and this is going to happen again. More immigrants are going to die awful, agonizing deaths and their blood will be on our hands.
Margaret Cicchiello
Fort Wayne