Parents may avoid, not censor, public schools
It is crucial that our Indiana youth be able to grow into adults who can at least survive, and hopefully thrive, in whatever worrisome world we bequeath them. Preparing them to do so is the purpose of public education.
Those parents who want to restrain their children’s future by controlling what they may read, learn and study have the right in the state of Indiana to home-school them, or even to send them to private schools at taxpayer expense.
They do not have the liberty to limit the materials or the methods of public education for the rest of us. That is the job description of our public school boards, teachers’ unions and elected school superintendents. And that is the reason these bodies are being targeted in the 2024 elections.
They will need our public support. Will they have it? They have mine. Will they have yours?
With apologies to one of the 20th century’s greatest anti-fascists, Sir Winston Churchill: we shall fight in the public forum, we shall fight in the school boardroom, we shall fight in the voting booth. We shall never surrender our public schools to their minivan Taliban.