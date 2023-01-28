To recognize readers who write letters to the editor, The Journal Gazette editorial board each month selects the most effective letter and honors its writer with the Golden Pen Award. Since the program started in 1983, The Journal Gazette has recognized letter writers whose topics range from local to international concerns.
James McFadden of Fort Wayne has been selected as The Journal Gazette’s 2022 Golden Pen Award winner. In the judgment of the editors, his June 18 letter was the year’s most effective.
McFadden has served with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office since 1990. During his four years in the Marine Corps, he served as a judge advocate general.
McFadden and his wife of nearly 43 years are the parents of two sons.
“We’re the only civilized country that puts up with this carnage on a weekly basis,” McFadden said. “It’s unfathomable.
“I don’t think that’s the way the Founding Fathers would have interpreted (the Second Amendment).”
Second Amendment not sacrosanct
I served in the Marine Corps and own a number of firearms, both handguns and long guns. It would be difficult to paint me as anti-Second Amendment. I do not own any weapon which, in the current nomenclature, is commonly referred to as an assault rifle. I do not own any weapons with extended magazines. I do not own any body armor or rounds designed to pierce body armor. I do not own a silencer or a machine gun. I do not own a grenade launcher. You get the point.
In my opinion, there is simply no reason for any civilian to possess weapons designed solely for killing as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. Not surprisingly, these are the weapons of choice for individuals who commit the mass shootings which appear to be happening on a weekly basis.
Please spare me the National Rifle Association rationale that if someone is determined to commit a murder they will find a way. Perhaps true. However, I would prefer someone trying to kill me with a revolver, pistol, rifle, club or knife as opposed to an AR-15 and numerous 30-round magazines.
Also spare me the bumper sticker nonsense that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Texas is the gun capital of the world! How many good guys had guns in Uvalde when those teachers and children were massacred? How did that work out?
In addition, we need reasonable, common-sense regulations involving licensing and universal background checks. The gun show loophole needs to be closed. We need red flag laws. These measures impose a minimal inconvenience on the gun-buying public and are supported by a majority of Americans. This includes obtaining a license to carry, which our state legislature has deemed unnecessary.
To claim the Second Amendment is sacrosanct is simply not the case. Yet, these politicians in the deep pocket of the NRA insist it is to the detriment of the public they are supposed to be serving and protecting. If you can look at the pictures of those children and teachers slaughtered in Texas and insist the Second Amendment takes precedence over those souls, I feel pity for you.
