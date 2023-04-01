School board race no place for party partisanship
House Bill 1240 seeks to have school board candidates declare party affiliation on local ballots. A televised PBS forum on this bill had promoters claiming this was necessary for the public to gain information on candidates.
Candidates for school boards can place information about themselves on pre-ballot releases and other media, just as do other people running for offices. If those running for office do not avail themselves of these means to inform voters, then voters can simply not vote for them.
In 1796, George Washington published his Farewell Address. In his years as a patriot leader, he had come to realize the danger of party politics. His address lays out arguments and warnings about petty factionalism when party politics enters the administration of public services. We recently saw school board meetings descend into unruly and divisive mayhem and public threats of violence made to educators.
Adding party polemics to school board dynamics leads to alienation and discord. Sound deliberation among stakeholders about educating our youth deserves focus on effective educational strategies. Party identities divert energy to organized factions that destroy collaborative environments. Reasoned outcomes won’t come from the drama politics that result from extreme party manipulation.
I am a former career teacher and have voted in several states and communities. I firmly believe if you have not researched candidates but simply vote based on party identity you are not exercising responsible voter discretion.
Party focus by its very nature misrepresents the opinions and aims of those reaching for the best in democratic systems in government.