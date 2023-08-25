Banks’ fentanyl stance applies to guns, too
Rep. Jim Banks is correct about one thing in his July 13 opinion piece on fentanyl: No parent should lose a child.
I am glad he met with people affected by this terrible drug. However, he then goes on to a rant about China and Mexican drug cartels. Who is he trying to scare? We have law enforcement at the borders doing a very good job at stopping drugs from coming into this county. Banks appears not to be aware that a wall is not going to keep drugs from getting into this country. The money to build a wall could be used for mental health services, health care, education in high schools about illegal drugs and the effects on humans, jobs and housing.
I wonder: Has Banks met with the parents of children who have died from gun violence? Their pain and suffering are just as tragic. Nearly every day we hear of another innocent child murdered by guns. The New England Journal of Medicine printed an article about current causes of death among children and adolescents. The mortality data indicate in 2020 a new peak in gun deaths, and it continues to increase. For children between the ages of 1 and 19, firearm homicides account for 33.4% of deaths nationally, with firearm suicides accounting for another 1.1%.
Indiana is not doing very well in keeping children alive. According to research done by Everytown For Gun Safety, “Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana. In Indiana, an average of 124 children and teens die by guns every year, of which 30% of these deaths are suicides and 64% are homicides.” I wonder how much money Banks has received from the NRA. He supported concealed-carry legislation. Does he believe assault weapons belong in the hands of children? I do not.
Banks is right: A unified nation must be a priority. Banks works for everyone in his district. I look forward to him supporting common-sense gun reform and making sure all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncle and friends no longer must grieve over a loved one because of gun violence.