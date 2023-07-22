America at crossroads: Choose wisely
The campaign to “Make America Great Again” piqued my curiosity to determine the period of America’s greatness within my lifetime.
In my childhood and early youth, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War II and blew North Korea to smithereens during the Korean War. Jim Crow laws governed the South, and lynchings were a public spectacle.
Throughout the rest of the country, segregation dictated housing, employment and career opportunities. Discriminated groups were openly referred to by epithets, and advocates for equal treatment of these groups were called “(fill in the epithet) lovers.” Women were placed on a pedestal and idealized as mothers and housewives, while deflowering them of their virtue was a male pastime.
Beginning in my teenage years and continuing through my adulthood, civil rights legislation was enacted to prohibit discriminatory practices; the Equal Rights Amendment to guarantee equal legal rights to all American citizens regardless of sex was submitted to the states for ratification; mass protests were mounted against the Vietnam War and the bombing of North Vietnam; and political correctness muted open vocalization of epithets.
Those measures were counteracted by Americans identified as a “silent majority” that encompassed the “moral majority” of citizens. The ERA failed ratification; the War on Terror legitimized the devastation of Afghanistan, the turning of Iraq into rubble and any other military action we choose to undertake; social media became the platform for vindictive epithets; and “woke” became a four-letter word.
At present, we are staring down Russia and China, we are committing daily acts of terror on ourselves, some form of discrimination is embedded in our political and social decisions, and there seem to be no self-evident truths we can agree on.
“MAGA” would take us back to a time when everyone knew their place and was kept there, and we were unapologetic about our use of military force. The other choices are to recognize that we have the opportunity to achieve greatness if we aspire to that goal; or do what we want and just pretend that everything is hunky-dory and that, as blessed people, our “democracy” will work things out on its own.