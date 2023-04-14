Bullies at NACS must be defied
I am worried for the future of Northwest Allen County Schools.
With the cancellation of the play “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood,” it is clear that hatred, intolerance and bigotry still have a strong grasp on a community that grows more diverse every day.
The public statements made by those in the community and on the school board continue to prove there is a small (albeit loud) group who believe students, teachers and faculty members existing in the LGBTQ+ community do not deserve the same protections as others.
It is imperative that we as a community condemn these examples of intolerance from individuals and groups that are clearly anti-public education.
It is equally important to defend our community from bullies who have proven time and again that their goal is not what’s best for students, but instead to push their own beliefs and destroy the diverse, accepting and tolerant community NACS could become.
The decision to cancel the play while not publicly condemning the reasons for its cancellation sets a dangerous precedent, and it threatens the future of the NACS district.
With this decision, many students will feel that they are not welcome. They will feel they do not have a place in this community.
We will lose brilliant minds, wonderful people and caring future adults to other communities that are more tolerant, respectful and welcoming.
We will lose kind, accepting teachers who do not feel respected or represented by their administration, and our students will lose those role models who can identify with the same struggles.
It is my sincere hope that the students feeling betrayed by their school district know that the whole world isn’t like this. Each of them is loved and belongs. There are teachers and faculty in this district who know the struggles they are going through.
Protecting and defending all students so they can thrive, learn and participate in our community should be the district’s top priority. Standing up to the bullies is the first step to showing every student they matter.