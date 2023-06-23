As in play, students showed social equity fight goes on
After nearly three months since their play was shut down by insular parents, students at Carroll High School have spoken: The show must go on.
Their hours of hard work were on full display on that stage on May 20, and their courage to stand up to bigotry was shown through their bombastic and elegant performances. It was like they did everything with 200% effort just to spite those who tried to stop them.
The tale of Marian displayed the complexities of human sexuality and confronted our perceptions of gender roles. The play also showed that the fight against social inequity is an everlasting heirloom passed down to the next generation. Robin Hood the person may die, but Robin Hood the idea is immortal. This theme is never more relevant than it is today.
One can look back at the actions of those ignorant parents and feel a variety of emotions: shame, anger, sadness or even amusement due to the irony. Their mission to halt its production backfired. The students were given a larger platform, both figuratively and literally. The people who wanted to see the show at first still went to see it, and it reached more people than those kids could have imagined.
Schools have been weaponized by bigoted adults whose purge against the LGBTQ+ community is nothing short of reprehensible. However, it is now students themselves who are fighting back. “Marian” was more than just a high school play; it was an act of defiance in the face of intolerance.