Billboards hold a parable for our troubled society
Looming over the PNC Playground on the north bank of Promenade Park is a billboard prominently featuring the image of a handgun. The name of a gun dealer is splashed on the billboard, followed by a terse, boldly printed message: “Faster than 911.” Smaller print gives website information, noting store locations.
Promenade Park is a jewel in our midst, and the PNC Playground is a magnet for children and families from near and far away. The presence of the billboard is a blemish in a children’s oasis, a blot defacing the city of our most fervent hopes and dreams. Consider it Second Amendment porn, a pointed celebration of gun lust run amok.
The messaging is clear: don’t trust dialing 911, the well-established communal means designed to summon police, fire or ambulance assistance when faced with an emergency. The billboard posits a counter-narrative. Feel threatened? Steer clear of first responders! Opt instead to mind the maxim: In gun we trust.
Such messaging may profit the purveyor of guns, but it comes at the expense of community well-being. It is well documented that we are a gun-infested culture, and that gun violence is a public health issue. In light of this summer’s mass shootings, especially those in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the signage is a sick exploitation of fear of what could happen here. The manufacture and sale of more guns will not bring us the security for which we yearn. The preponderance of more guns will only occasion more grief and misery stemming from more lives lost to gun violence.
Ironically, the billboard facing the playground has a flip side with a different message. It reads: “Podemos combat la adiccion con AMOR.” In smaller text it reads: “Know the facts.” No sponsor is tagged on the sign; there is no link to a website wanting a click or a purchase. And no particular addiction is identified. No drug, drink or substance is mentioned. One is simply left wondering what it means “to fight addiction with love.”
How the two billboards became bonded is beyond me. A fluke? Fate? Regardless, I see them as representing our best and worst natures. For the sake of our children and their future, and in league with all who delight in the PNC Playground, I just wish they faced in opposite directions.