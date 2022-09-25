Abortion opponents must extend moral commitment
With the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Indiana’s recent passage of Senate Bill 1, voters who have prioritized criminalizing abortion in recent decades have a major opportunity to live their values more fully in the public square.
For instance, my Catholic faith offers a rich fabric of social teaching that, in addition to the unborn, calls for care for migrants, the environment, people in poverty, victims of gun violence, the incarcerated and many other facets of the common good.
It also teaches that these issues must be advanced not merely through personal generosity but also through structural reforms – that is, government policies.
With the midterm elections approaching, voters of faith can and should embrace a more comprehensive witness.
We must demand that office seekers commit to supporting immigration reform, universal health care, parental leave, just wages and clean energy, to name but a few policies.
Any one of these would be worth the commitment of great political will and resources, and all of them would benefit mothers and their children, born and unborn. Pivoting to these priorities now would be a strong show of moral consistency and intellectual honesty for the people who got us to this moment.