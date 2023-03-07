Denying party-boat plan
act of good stewardship
There have been several letters about the proposal to allow a business to build in a floodplain beside the St. Joseph River at Parnell Avenue/Spy Run Extended.
One item less spoken about is the ecology of this floodplain. The area three years ago was deemed a poor place for any building. So why allow a business to build now?
It falls to City Council members to decide whether to allow a change in zoning. Will council members respect nature and support the endangered species that call this area home? Will council members plan for the future here as they have at Headwaters and Promenade parks by managing how flooding affects businesses and homes?
The placement of this business is upstream from the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, from which the city receives drinking water. Joey Tippman's business was charged with cleaning up the area at Guldlin Park where his pontoon business operated in recent years. Employees left behind trash in this park from his patrons, violating the agreement with the Parks Department. Why would allowing this business to be placed upstream of the filtration plant be a good plan?
We have worked hard to keep out trash and change our sewer system to take sewage from our rivers. We have been looking toward the generations that follow to give them an environment and ecological system that is a healthy natural place to live and raise a family.
Tippmann has already removed trees from this protected area which required permission from governmental entities. These trees are gone forever, and the animals and birds that called this area home have suffered.
Our rivers can rise significantly in a 24-hour period after a heavy rainfall. That rain doesn't have to fall within city limits to cause flooding in Fort Wayne. Where in this proposal is the plan to keep sewage from entering the floodwater?
I ask that City Council members vote down this poorly designed proposal. Save the floodplain, be the river headwaters' good neighbor, and save this area to help the city have floodplains upriver to downtown.
Victoria Kruse
Fort Wayne
Development foes
lack good arguments
I am amazed and somewhat distressed by the clear disregard for the facts as it relates to the proposed River City Ventures project.
The real estate is privately owned and mostly zoned commercial. The site is across the street from Turners, which hosts outdoor softball tournaments throughout the summer, generating tons of noise and light, and people having fun.
Joey Tippmann’s pontoon boats will continue to operate on the rivers with or without this approval. In fact, the boats could operate at this exact spot on the river.
Let’s not forget about the Rivergreenway that has drawn so much attention. I encourage people to drive by the site. You know what you will find? Nothing. Why? Because the greenway is closed and either underwater or, at best, a muddy mess and a safety hazard. Someone really needs to explain to me why an alternate route around the flooded greenway, paid for by a private citizen, is a bad thing.
I respectfully encourage our City Council to support River City Ventures.
Seth Bennett
Fort Wayne
Paper trying its best
I agree with Russ Kirby (Letters, March 3) that people need to embrace what they have and quit complaining about trivial changes. It’s not a big deal to receive two newspapers together, instead of one Sunday paper. In this era of so many changes, I am grateful that The Journal Gazette is attempting to do its best to please its loyal readers.
Jacqui Emberton
Fort Wayne