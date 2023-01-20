GOP’s legislative focus goes against principles
According to the Center for Small Government, “Small government makes us freer, safer, healthier, wealthier, better educated and better informed. A small government society is a polite society that encourages personal responsibility. Small government is transparent and just.” Small government should restrict its role to the important activities of the state, and leave other activities to companies, charities and the individuals in the society.
Republicans advocate for parents’ rights regarding their children’s education. Republicans advocate against public health mandates that keep us healthy, declaring they infringe on their personal freedoms. Republicans champion religious freedoms allowing them to discriminate against those with whose lifestyles they disagree.
Apparently, Republicans want to waver on these terms. Two prime examples currently on display are Republicans insistent on inserting government into personal lives; both are medical issues. Medical issues are private matters per HIPPA rules. Abortion is health care – a HIPPA-protected medical procedure done for a variety of reasons. The theocratic right continue to impose their religious beliefs on the entire country, disregarding their own religious freedom advocacy. Parental rights are taken away concerning medical needs of their minor children when transgender and abortion procedures are part of the family calculation.
Government has no place legislating human bodies, parental rights and the medical community. Government should focus on fiscal, national security and policy issues such as inflation, climate change and immigration – policies benefiting all citizens. Keep the emphasis on national and global issues rather than issues that should be controlled by informed adults and parents.
K.J. Allen
Fort Wayne
Variety is lacking in city’s food choices
I get super disappointed when I see another restaurant opening and it’s always Mexican. We have way too many of those restaurants, I feel like I live in Mexico!
Allen County has a population of 280,000 people. Also, there are a lot of high-income residents here. The northwest side has very little to choose from as far as dining out.
German food is my favorite! Along with French.
Am I the only one who feels this way? I also love Mexican food, but it seems to be overkill here. I’ve also noticed that there are hardly any quality Chinese places, along with Vietnamese. Unfortunately, there are so many fast food places as well.
I am a foodie, and it would be great to have a little more variety here.
Jacqui Emberton
Fort Wayne
American consumers bow before own deity
True-blue Americans can be identified by their recitation of a trinity of mantras: “thank you for your service,” “shop ’til you drop” and “thoughts and prayers.”
With these words true-blue Americans express their gratitude to our military for defending our freedom and for ensuring that the avenues of commerce that supply the resources that fuel our industry are kept open. Dutiful true-blue American shoppers sustain the businesses that produce the goods that satisfy true-blue American consumer appetites and provide them with jobs. Praise, gratitude and supplication are tendered to their God to thank him for the blessings that he has bestowed on them.
This is the narrative that sanctifies and justifies the actions of true-blue Americans as they interact with the people, places and things of the world. However, in essence, it is a tale of conquest, exploitation and dominion by a nation of people who believe they are entitled to the fruit of the earth and who curry the favor of a God of their own design.
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne