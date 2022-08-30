Grief services available to all those in need
I am writing to encourage the community to participate in a unique survey of the needs of people experiencing grief in northeast Indiana. Stillwater Hospice, formerly Visiting Nurse, is seeking input from the community to guide grief support programming at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center. The grief needs survey is closing today at stillwater-hospice.org/grief-support-2/needs-assessment-survey/.
The grief center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus on Homestead Road. The region’s only free- standing center dedicating to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss through death.
Over the past seven years, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of people seeking grief counseling, including those who have experienced the unexpected or sudden death of a loved one. Hospice involvement is not required to receive services at the grief center; in fact, for each hospice-related client, we see two more people from the community who may have lost a loved one to homicide, suicide, overdose or motor vehicle accident.
All grief services are provided at no charge to the grieving person, thanks to the generous support of the community. We are also seeing complicated grief related to COVID-19 and substance abuse deaths.
Our grief counseling staff wants to provide programs and services to help community members cope with grief and loss. To know what is most needed at this time, we are asking members of our community to complete the grief needs survey, which will allow us to understand how to best serve and support those dealing with the death of a loved one. This survey is open to anyone in the community who has been impacted by death.
If you or a loved one needs grief support, please call (260) 435-3261.
Vicki Eber
Therapeutic programs coordinator
Stillwater Hospice
Access all options to ensure school success
Students are heading back to school, and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year.
Last year, Indiana students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options.
Regardless of the type of school your student is attending, there are some simple tips you can use to promote learning in your home.
• Set up a quiet workspace for schoolwork and/or homework.
• Make it fun for your kids and get them involved in decorating the workspace.
• Create a daily schedule and come up with a few ideas to get your squiggles and wiggles out during learning time: jump rope, ride your bike, play with the dog.
• Attend school orientation and open house events.
• Purchase necessary school materials.
At the Hoosier College and Career Academy, we are excited to partner with parents and students for the coming school year.
We believe that when it comes to public education in Indiana, families need options that will prepare them for personal and professional success.
We wish all Indiana students a successful 2022-23 school year.
David Rarick
Executive director
Hoosier College and Career Academy