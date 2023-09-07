PFAS growing concern to health, environment
As managing editor of the Fort Wayne Chapter NEWS, of the Izaak Walton League of America, I have written several articles on PFAS and find myself in complete agreement with the Aug. 25 editorial (“Chemical reaction”).
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has reported that five city utilities in Indiana have PFAS over the federal EPA limit. Fort Wayne has been testing for PFAS since 2014 and has never found these “forever chemicals” in our drinking water.
The nickname comes from the nature of these chemicals, which do not break down over time. They are also known for the ease with which they can be transported by the nation’s streams and rivers, so we can expect this issue to grow before it diminishes as a threat to our watersheds. Michigan has found PFAS in its deer population and barred deer hunting. And, not so coincidentally, these locations were downstream from airports or military bases where foam retardant has been used as an effective flame retardant in aircraft accidents.
Besides fire extinguishing foam, other contributors have been found to be stain-resistant carpeting and the coating in never-stick cooking utensils.
PFAS have been found to be associated with prostate, kidney and testicular cancer, among other risks. Since 1981, IDEM has reported toxic levels of PFAS in 24 water-purification facilities serving cities in Indiana. The Indiana House has yet to hear a bill establishing PFAS levels in the state, while Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio have either adopted or proposed legislation to set limits on allowable PFAS.
City utilities are all asking for federal subsidies to address the risk, and the federal government estimates a cost of upwards of $1.2 billion to address and mitigate PFAS nationally. The price is steep, but the danger from carcinogens in our drinking water is higher.
Jay L. Butler
Fort Wayne
Transgender athlete threat is wildly overstated
In “Columnist heroic in transgender stance (Aug. 22),” Byron Thompson states: “When a man and a woman of similar age train in the same sport, the man will always come out on top, regardless of the amount of hormone therapy he receives.”
This is a patently false statement. Either the author is unaware of or chooses to ignore the “battle between the sexes” between Billie Jean King, a woman, and Bobby Riggs, a man, in 1973. King won that tennis match. Yes, a woman beat a man in sports.
Aside from Thompson’s perception of gender equality, I would like to address the underlying issue of trans students participating in sports. He states: “Transgender women are biologically men and have no business competing in women’s sports. Period.” Perhaps I am wrong in my interpretation of his tone; however, to me it appears he is upset about even the possibility of a trans student playing sports, thinking that the trans student will naturally overpower the female athletes. What I fail to see in his letter is any evidence of trans students taking over sporting teams and forcing women to lose.
Although Thompson certainly has a right to his opinion, I wonder what facts he may base that opinion upon. Are we suddenly seeing professional trans athletes commanding any sport? Are current high school trans athletes winning all the awards and denying women opportunities?
I would say that there is a great deal of angst in Thompson’s letter with very little substance: all hat and no cattle. It’s not necessarily that I can’t see the possibility of what he worries about, but perhaps kids who are trans just want to be kids, and part of being a kid is playing sports. I can certainly think of worse things for a child to be doing rather than enjoying being a teammate and playing with their peers.
Scott D. Rumage
Fort Wayne