Time to take action on nation’s gun issues
I want to say it here and now: So many of these shooters are not mentally ill. For whatever reason, they are full of rage and anger – just pure evil.
I am not sure I understand where all that anger is coming from, but we as a nation have gotten so far away from God.
There seems to be no respect and no morals anymore, only selfishness.
Believe me people, everything is not all about you.
We share this planet with billions of people and we need to forgive and get along. God help us if we don’t get back to helping one another and being kind.
I am not trying to take away the guns of responsible gun owners. But, please, be honest; military weapons are only for killing. Most card-carrying National Rifle Association members are for background checks and permits. We have made it way too easy for the irresponsible person to get a gun.
We have to start somewhere now! If Congress doesn’t have the guts to act, move over and let the people of America choose through referendums on the ballot. Congresspeople are only there because we the people put them there; we can vote them out.
Cheryl Wagers
Columbia City
Do-nothing politicians death of gun reform
“It could have been worse.”
That’s what the governor of Texas had to say at his news conference the day after the shooting at Barr Elementary School in Texas. Those are the words every parent wants to hear when their child has been killed in yet another school massacre. It’s harder to get Sudafed or a puppy from a shelter than it is to buy a gun in this country.
The people we elect are supposed to work for us, not the National Rifle Association. Republicans are now saying they want good-faith bills from Democrats to change the gun laws in the U.S. Year after year, bills were sent to the Senate by a bipartisan House vote, and Republicans blocked every single proposal they were given.
They are guilty of being apathetic to the vast number of kids who are being killed in this country. How many school shootings have to happen before the politicians in this country say enough?
No one wants to take anyone’s guns away. We want stricter background checks. We want red-flag laws that identify people who have mental health issues. We want the legal age to purchase a gun to go up to 21. If you’re 18 you’re not allowed to drive semi trucks because it’s dangerous, but you can buy a gun with few questions asked. It makes no sense.
Other countries don’t have this problem. In fact, they see our mass shootings and want to know what is wrong with America.
What’s wrong are the politicians, on both sides, not doing their job. Do your job. Do something. This has to stop. Enough is enough!
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
NACS textbook article lacked specifics
Why not quote the actual math problem concerning interracial marriage being debated by the Northwest Allen County School Board in the May 24 Journal Gazette article, “Disputed math text approved”? I do not trust news sources that have access to facts but summarize for their readers instead of passing on that information.
Jeannette Jaquish
Fort Wayne