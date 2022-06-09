Supposed ‘right to life’ party remains MIA on gun issues
I’ve had it.
At least 169 students have been killed by semi-automatic weapons since the Columbine shootings in 1999.
Thousands of survivors will be haunted all their lives.
Family and friends will suffer endlessly from these heinous acts.
Many prominent politicians blame mental illness for these slaughters. If only we could restrict gun ownership from these people.
Oh, wait!
President Barack Obama had such a regulation in 2013 that added mental illness and financial incompetence to a national background database.
Guess what?
President Donald Trump signed a bill into law that removed mental illness from background checks in 2017.
Have we forgotten Sandy Hook (28 dead), Orlando (49 dead, 53 injured), Parkland (17 dead, 17 injured) and Las Vegas ( 60 dead, 411 injured)?
Recently, Buffalo and Uvalde were attacked.
So, on May 26, 47 senators voted no to a bill just to debate domestic terrorism.
There’s your hypocritical right-to-life party.
Nearly 90% of Americans want background checks for gun purchases. More than half want restrictions on automatic weapons and magazine capacity.
Yet our representatives say that won’t make a difference. They’re cowards.
I hope the senators don’t lose any loved ones in the next massacre. But if they do, they’ll get no “thoughts and prayers” from me.
Glen Stump
Fort Wayne
On guns, Indiana’s senators side against their constituents
Ninety percent of Americans support gun background checks. But when we have Todd Young receiving $2,897,582 and Mike Braun getting $1,249,967 from the National Rifle Association (according to IndianaPublicMedia.org), of course they won’t do what the majority of their constituents want.
They have sold their souls to the devil while children are shot and killed.
JANE VORNDRAN
Fort Wayne
Pink flamingoes’ frivolity welcome change of pace
I recently learned of the death of Don Featherstone, a name probably unfamiliar to most of us. Featherstone was the creator of Phoenicopterus ruber plasticus, what we know as the pink flamingo.
The lawn ornament has become an icon of suburbia, but has influences in urban and rural lawns as well. A word often used to describe its invention and explosive popularity is irony, but that’s too hoity-toity a word for a phenomenon which is playful in the decades of events too scary to be believed. Decidedly unplayful times.
Which would we rather imagine? The mushroom clouds? The piles of armaments available to anyone? The countless hungry folk here and anywhere in the world? The politics of the absurd? The desecration of our landscapes?
Of course, our humanity requires that we look at these horrors, not turning away our gaze but confronting them. We are also permitted, certainly obliged, by that same humanity to find the fun, the silly, the lighthearted, and gaze upon it as well, and laugh in appreciation of our humanity.
And that is Featherstone’s gift to us. An exotic bird, cast in two poses in plastic, with legs of wire which make it easy to install in one’s yard or garden. A touch of whimsy and frivolity. Loathed by the too-serious, of course, but embraced by those for whom being too serious isn’t (or needn’t be) a perpetual condition.
Articles have noted that Madison, Wisconsin, a lovely city, designated the pink flamingo the city’s official bird. Hurrah for them.
The original price was $2.76 – a rather odd price, I think – and today you will find your own set anywhere from $20 and up. Find a set for your yard. A small festival of being a happy human. Rest in peace, Don Featherstone.
ROBERT M. ZAHRT
Fort Wayne