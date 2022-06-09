<&bullet><&bullet>FILE<&bullet><&bullet>Original pink plastic flamingos are seen on display at the National Plastics Center and Museum in this file photo taken Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006, in Leominster, Mass. An upstate New York manufacturer said Thursday, May 31, 2007, that he has bought the copyright and plastic molds to restart production of the orignial Don Featherstone-designed flamingo, picking up where Union Products Inc., left off last year when it shuttered its plastics factory in Leominster. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye, File)

3ab95906-e740-11ec-9e74-33298c1e9bca15cadf621fc277288c25d72813117172dflamingoesjournalgazette.net0

Flamingo’s Rebirth