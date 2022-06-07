Golden rule can help end plague of killing
People want to talk about gun control, background checks and red-flag laws. I don’t want to talk about that because it’s not the answer. If someone wants a gun, they will get a gun.
We need to get to the root cause to prevent these heartbreaking and tragic shootings.
To understand humans isn’t difficult. We all want to be loved. Nobody wants to be hated. Nobody wants to be made fun of. Nobody wants to be humiliated. Nobody wants to be alone. We all desire companionship.
My advice to parents is to not let social media teach your children. Social media is full of garbage and hate. Be active in your children’s lives in teaching them how to treat others as they would want to be treated. And, most importantly, lead by example in their life.
If someone is experiencing harassment, stand up for that person. If you see a person sitting alone and looking depressed, engage in a conversation. Get to know them a little and show you care. Just a smile and greeting works wonders. Love one another as Jesus taught us.
I think you would be amazed how these shootings would stop if the nation started loving each other. Our children should not learn how to prepare for shootings. They should be taught how to spot an individual who is lacking friendship and love and go fill that void of darkness with light.
Christopher Hambrock
Fort Wayne
Senators deserve a different title
How much money do Hoosiers need to pay Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to buy them away from the gun lobby? To get them to vote for the interests of Indiana’s children instead of Wayne LaPierre’s? To get them to care about the Constitution’s mission “…to promote the general welfare…” instead of half of the Second Amendment?
Until they put forth a bill in the Senate calling for universal background checks, they cannot refer to themselves as senators. NRA Stooge Braun and NRA Stooge Young should go clean up Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The blood of children is on them.
Marilyn Fech
Fort Wayne
Eclipse likely to bring world to Decatur’s door
I am extremely curious how Decatur is going to handle an influx of 100,000 people flooding into their city and outlying areas on April 8, 2024.
Why? Because they are in the path of a total eclipse of the sun. They are the closest place to Fort Wayne to view the corona for three minutes. Are the state police going to make U.S. 27 one way out of Fort Wayne?
I would think that now is the time to start planning for that event. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for clear skies. April is notoriously cloudy in our area. And get your viewing glasses now before they all sell out.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
So many bad choices
I’d like to know who makes up the progressive cabal that puts all these bad ideas into President Joe Biden’s head. I’ve done the calculation and it is mathematically impossible for one man to make only bad decisions. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville