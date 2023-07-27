Guns at polling place: There ought to be a law
The Allen County Election Board says it cannot prohibit firearms at polling stations unless the state passes a law or if the polling place property owner prohibits firearms on their premises.
Senate Bill 14, which would have established such a prohibition, was killed in committee.
And the church where I vote has decided to follow state law. So much for separation of church and state.
In my book guns in churches (and this one runs a preschool!) pales in comparison to the Gospel’s account of the moneychangers in the temple.
If you are uncomfortable with weapons being present when you are exercising your right to vote, contact your legislators now and often.
Jan Eshelman
Fort Wayne
We continue to ignore nature’s warning signs
It occurs to me that the Midwest may be one of the more fortunate places to live even though fires raging across Canada hit us with smoke and soot particles that are currently making our air quality unhealthy. With heat waves setting record highs and floods in other areas, we’re fortunate to avoid those for now.
When I was a kid, I lived on the Mississippi River south of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. For me and my buddies, the river was our source of entertainment – fishing, swimming, exploring and camping.
One day my friend Bob and I found a couple of empty 50-gallon barrels and decided to build a raft and explore the river. We made it as far as one of the many channels winding through the islands of the area when the baling wire that secured the planks to the barrels began to unravel. We knew we were in trouble. If we’d put more thought into the build, and taken the river more seriously, we wouldn’t have found ourselves in that predicament.
At that moment we spotted a small fishing boat coming up the river and began to shout and wave, hoping they’d see us. They did and headed in our direction. When they got there we saw a man – no, a woman, or was it a man – in the back of the boat handling the outboard motor and a woman up front in a summer dress holding a parasol. To our 13-year-old minds it was a bit confusing, but central to it all was to keep from drowning. They helped us into the boat, took us back to our landing and dropped us off.
At a time like this, when the small planet we live on is showing signs of distress, it seems like government’s greatest priority is to ensure our mutual safety rather than legislate personal medical and gender-identity choices. Or Hunter Biden’s laptop or Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Nature is a broad, interconnected and nuanced spectrum that depends on a healthy environment to function properly and provide an ecosystem where humans can survive. Perhaps we should consider where our real priorities lie if we want a sustainable future on this planet. Not recognizing this is a sure way of missing the boat when the raft is starting to fall apart.
Carl L. Peters
Fort Wayne
Support for Pride is an unhealthy choice
Fort Wayne Pride was co-sponsored by the Indiana State Department of Health.
This festival featured a “kid friendly” drag show, a form of grooming. Think here of those who used to hand out candy cigarettes to children. Then came the “adult” show, with its hyper-sexualized mockery of women and sneering contempt of manhood.
We are funding what is in essence the sexual version of the old blackface minstrel shows. We should all be embarrassed by such things, and all the more that the Department of Health is promoting something so unhealthy.
Peter Scaer
Fort Wayne