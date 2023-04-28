Hays deeply invested in community’s growth
I enthusiastically recommend Patti Hays for councilwoman in Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District. As a longtime resident and health care leader in the area, I have had the pleasure of working alongside Patti for several years, and I have been continually impressed by her unwavering commitment to making Fort Wayne a better place to live and work.
Over the past 30 years, Patti has become deeply involved in the community, dedicating her time and expertise to developing strong neighborhoods, promoting safety and advocating for smart growth decisions. Her extensive experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit arenas, as well as her leadership in advancing the voices of women business leaders and people with disabilities, have made her a valuable asset to our community.
What stands out most to me about Patti is her keen ability to connect with residents and community leaders alike. She has a talent for listening to others, understanding their needs and concerns, and taking action to address them. Her dedication to mentoring and supporting others is second to none, and she has been a true role model to me personally.
Patti’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community is further demonstrated through her work in recruiting top medical talent to the area and developing strategic partnerships to benefit our city. Her intelligence, passion and willingness to take on any challenge have set her apart as a leader who is not afraid to ask hard questions and push for change.
Krista Peak
Fort Wayne
GOP shows disregard for Indiana residents
I ask our state’s leaders: Why do you hate so many other human beings in Indiana?
Women cannot be trusted to do what is best for themselves medically.
People in the gay community cannot do the right thing when it comes to their own welfare.
Teachers must be armed, and the schools need security guards. How are children going to learn under those conditions?
The voucher system is an attempt to privatize K-12 education. It is the opposite of public schools. Before this scheme was implemented, the cost of private schools came out of parents’ pockets. Now taxpayers fund this for them.
And you want any parent to be able to ban any book that may offend them. Many of these books have been in the curriculum for decades. There are safeguards in place now.
Then there is the NRA, the Second Amendment and your love affair with guns. You seem to think selling more guns is more important than children’s lives.
And why don’t you fix the discriminatory state income tax? One flat percentage for all income levels is not fair.
Also, this state needs elected officials with a strong moral and ethical code of conduct/behavior. This is an easy fix. You should not be able to profit from insider knowledge.
Voting rights are again under attack. You continue to make the bedrock right to vote more restrictive. When did this state have a significant number of illegal votes in any race that changed the outcome of an election? You are trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. And you need to do away with gerrymandering.
Increase the minimum wage to a livable wage. Fix real problems that Hoosiers deal with, as you were elected to do. There are plenty of issues where Indiana ranks near the bottom of the country. How about doing something about them? Do some good with your supermajority of legislators. Make people’s lives better.
I think the Republican Party of this state is no longer the “conservative values” party it once was. It has changed to the extreme right. It stands for nothing but dividing people. We are asking for your help.
Larry Scheiman
Fort Wayne